The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Aug. 7- 14

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a music festival headlined by The Isley Brothers, a new play about Atlanta’s first Black mayor and a museum exhibit highlighting the importance of self-care.

Future & Metro Boomin: We Trust You Tour

The trustworthy hip-hop duo is stopping in ATL as part of Metro and Future’s 27-date tour. Sing along to songs like “Mask Off” and “Like That,” the track that ignited one of the buzziest rap beefs in hip-hop history.

8 p.m. Aug. 8. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

Atlanta Fine Art Print Fair

Join art enthusiasts and collectors during this three-day celebration featuring showcases, interactive demonstrations and workshops on the printmaking process. Attendees can also meet and interact with guest artists Traci Mims, Jamaal Barber and Steve Prince.

11 a.m. Aug. 9-11. Black Art In America, 1802 Connally Drive, East Point. 404-565-1493, blackartinamerica.com.

Atlanta Funk Fest

Enjoy a weekend of old school R&B and hip-hop music during this two-day festival starring The Isley Brothers, Erykah Badu, Carl Thomas, Big Boi, Goodie Mob and many more.

3 p.m. Aug. 10. 4 p.m. Aug. 11. Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road SW, Atlanta. 404-730-5780, funkfesttour.com.

Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard

Relive the historic election of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first African American mayor, by catching Pearl Cleage’s latest play. Told from the lens of the beloved playwright who served as speechwriter and press secretary for Jackson, the production explores themes of legacy, leadership and identity.

Various times thru Aug. 11. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600. alliancetheatre.org.

Unplugged for Self-Care

This free museum exhibit highlights the importance of mental wellness with a collection of music, photography, and audio and video installations from a variety of exhibitors. Attend the opening reception at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, or catch the display before it closes next month.

Various times thru Sept. 19. Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. 770-819-6735, mablehouse.org.

