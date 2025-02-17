Advocacy beyond the movement’s spotlight

Black fathers have shaped history not only through grand acts of advocacy but also through the quiet, daily decisions to nurture, protect and empower their children. This advocacy has been no less revolutionary.

Consider Malcolm X, a man whose words still echo with urgency. For Malcolm, the fight for civil rights was deeply personal as a father. He believed education and self-awareness were keys to liberation and emphasized the importance of teaching Black children their history, culture and identity. Malcolm X famously stated, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” He understood that erasing Black history from curricula was a weapon of systemic oppression, which he fought tirelessly to counter.

Similarly, Muhammad Ali, known globally as a boxing legend, was a freedom fighter in the truest sense. As a father, Ali modeled pride, resilience and an unshakable belief in his identity as a Black man. He showed his children and the world what it meant to stand firm in the face of injustice. His influence went beyond the ring, inspiring young people globally to challenge the status quo, dream big and walk with dignity.

The ongoing fight for educational equity

Education remains a critical battlefield in the fight for civil rights. Today, disparities in resources, funding and access still disproportionately affect Black children. Yet, Black fathers continue to stand in the gap, fighting for their children and their communities.

Organizations such as Fathers Incorporated and projects such as Fathers Incorporated’s Million Fathers March show us the profound impact of engaged fathers on educational outcomes. When fathers mentor, attend school board meetings, or simply show up, they send powerful messages: Our children matter, and we will not allow systemic inequities to dictate their futures. These acts of advocacy are not just about individual success — they are about dismantling the barriers that have hindered progress for generations.

The importance of telling these stories

There is an ongoing danger in not learning about these and other African Americans who have contributed significantly to the fabric of America. When schools omit these narratives, they perpetuate the falsehood that Black people have been passive recipients of history rather than active shapers of it. Black fathers like Oliver Brown, Malcolm X and countless unnamed heroes who fought for their children’s education and other social justice issues deserve their place in the curriculum. Their stories are blueprints for empowerment, and their erasure diminishes the truth of what it means to fight for justice.

The call to action

The history of Black fathers as civil rights advocates is a powerful reminder of the responsibility and opportunity that comes with fatherhood. Standing on the shoulders of giants who refused to accept an unjust system, today’s fathers now carry the torch.

We must celebrate and amplify the contributions of Black fathers while challenging the stereotypes that seek to diminish their impact. Black fathers are not absent but deeply present as leaders, protectors and advocates. They are shaping a legacy of empowerment and progress by stepping into the front lines for their children.

To all fathers: Your voice matters. Your advocacy matters. The fight for justice and equity begins with you. By telling your story and standing up for your children, you honor the legacy of those who came before and pave the way for a better tomorrow.

Kenneth Braswell, chief executive officer of Fathers Incorporated, leads efforts to promote responsible fatherhood and strengthen families nationwide. With extensive experience in community development and father engagement, he drives impactful initiatives and policies.