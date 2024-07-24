Quavo wants youth to soar in music business, life with Rocket Camp

The two-hour event was part of Rocket Camp, a 10-week summer youth program under the Grammy-nominated rapper’s nonprofit organization, The Rocket Foundation, which aims to prevent youth from becoming repeat offenders.

The young men, ages 13-18, were divided into two groups. Each group then received10-minute breakout sessions on music business careers with executives from Quality Control Music, the Atlanta hip-hop label that made superstars of several Atlanta recording acts, including Quavo’s former trio Migos, Lil Baby and Lil Yachty.

The speakers shared stories on their career paths, took questions from the kids and gave advice on how to navigate a possible future in entertainment.

Credit: Amani Billups/@shotbybillups Credit: Amani Billups/@shotbybillups

“They need access to programs not just to keep them out of trouble during the summer but also to set them up for success,” Quavo said.

Successful people in the entertainment industry consistently produce results, are curious and have integrity, Quality Control Music executive Wayno Clark told students.

“The music business has a lot of bad people, and they will try to take advantage of you. Make sure that whoever you get around, you’re soaking up game,” Clark said to attendees. “Ask as many questions as possible, know the business so that you don’t get messed over, and be intentional about whatever it is that you’re doing.”

Serena Cooper, Quality Control Music’s project manager, started as an intern at the record label in 2014, while attending Clark Atlanta University. She’s been full-time since 2020, holding roles ranging from an executive assistant to artist manager for female rap duo City Girls.

She said being dependable and reliable can quickly advance music industry careers.

“The most important thing you can do is show up. Utilize your connections, stay in touch with people, don’t burn any bridges, and be respectful to people, because you’ll never know where you’ll end back up,” Cooper, 29, said.

The participants toured the studios, played snippets of their music, and observed audio engineer Jay Fooley Beatz work at the recording console. The music education program was co-hosted with Offender Alumni Association and Southeast Credible Messengers, two youth violence intervention and prevention organizations.

Quavo said he hopes all of the participants left the music education workshop inspired and motivated to pursue their passions.

“This opens their minds to new avenues they weren’t thinking about before,” he said.

The Rocket Foundation was founded by Quavo in November 2022 to support gun violence prevention, after Migos member and Quavo’s nephew Takeoff was shot and killed. Quavo said Rocket Camp is the perfect tribute to his late nephew and his commitment to music.

“I know Take would be so proud seeing this come together,” he said.

Credit: Provided to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution Credit: Provided to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution

Rocket Camp is part of a new partnership with the Credible Messenger Summer Youth Mentorship Program. Now in its fourth year, the program took 27 youths on HBCU college tours, held drama classes and visited local farms.

Angela Wright, program manager for Rocket Camp, said the activities are an escape from some of the environments youths experience at home and in their communities.

“We just want to show them a different way of life, and they’re able to just be kids,” Wright said.

The camp concludes on July 30 with a pitch competition, and a graduation ceremony at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church the following day.

Credit: Amani Billups/@shotbybillups Credit: Amani Billups/@shotbybillups

Carlos Ross, OAA’s program director, said the camp gives the kids opportunities outside their circumstances and a chance to bond with other kids just like them.

“Some of these kids have already been written off. They get love now, and they are able to express love,” he said. “We want to keep our hands on these young folks as we continue to build.”

Parks said being involved with Rocket Camp, following his earlier mistakes as a teen, has shifted his life in a positive direction.

“There are people around me that care. This is really helping me grow. I’ve learned a lot, and it’s been nice,” he said.

