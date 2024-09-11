Exclusive: Georgia’s new Affordable Care Act website will include companies banned by the federal government
MARTA to ride with new John Lewis bus

On the outside of a full-size replica of a Freedom Rider bus is a police mugshot of Congressman John Lewis, D-Ga., who was arrested many times during protests of the 1960s. The Freedom Rider exhibit is part of the civil rights gallery at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which opens Monday, June 23. DAVID TULIS / AJC Special

Credit: David Tulis

Credit: David Tulis

1 hour ago

John Lewis, who recently had a statue of himself unveiled in Decatur, in part because of his work and courage as one of the original Freedom Riders, is getting another honor this week: a MARTA bus.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will unveil a wrapped MARTA bus in honor of the late congressman and his wife, Lillian Miles Lewis.

The bus is the third in a series of wrapped buses celebrating Atlanta Civil Rights leaders. In January, a bus dedicated to Coretta and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began service along the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/ Auburn Avenue corridor. Juanita Abernathy, the wife of Ralph David Abernathy and a longtime member of the MARTA board, was honored in April with a bus.

A Marta bus wrapped with 2024 King Holiday Observance theme is seen outside The King Center, Thursday, December 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“We want to recognize the profound contributions of Congressman Lewis, who championed public transit and MARTA, and fought for voters’ rights his entire life,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “MARTA history is Black history.”

Along with the bus unveiling, MARTA, along with the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, are also hosting a voter-registration drive.

Lewis, who died in 2020 after 33 years in Congress, was a staunch advocate of the Atlanta-based transportation center. In 2001, on MARTA’s 30th anniversary, Lewis called it a “shining example of what can be done.”

8/22/18 - Atlanta - U.S. Rep. John Lewis gets off a special MARTA bus with Councilmember Andre Dickens, who introduced the ordinance to honor Lewis. Lewis was on hand as Freedom Parkway was renamed ÒJohn Lewis Freedom Parkway" during a dedication ceremony and sign unveiling and the Freedom Riders play space was dedicated. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Bob Andres

icon to expand image

Credit: Bob Andres

“We wouldn’t be the capital of the American South if we hadn’t had MARTA,” Lewis said.

Before entering politics, Lewis was a seminal American Civil Rights figure who rose out of the Nashville Student Movement to come of age as a Freedom Rider.

Beginning in 1961, Freedom Rides were organized by the Congress of Racial Equality to test how federal interstate travel laws prohibiting segregation were being enforced in the Deep South.

“For four years I had traveled by bus from going from rural Alabama to Montgomery, Montgomery to Birmingham, Birmingham to Nashville and I saw the segregation, the racial discrimination,” Lewis said to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2011. “I saw those signs that said white waiting, colored waiting; white men, colored men … and I wanted to do something about it. And the Freedom Rides was my opportunity to do something about it.”

Lewis was on the first ride on May 4, 1961. The work was dangerous and bloody.

Buses were bombed and routinely attacked.

A Freedom Rider bus went up in flames in May 1961 when a fire bomb was tossed through a window near Anniston, Ala. The bus, which was testing bus station segregation in the south, had stopped because of a flat tire. Passengers escaped without serious injury.(AP Photo)

Credit: Anonymous

icon to expand image

Credit: Anonymous

The first incident of serious trouble was in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where Lewis was badly beaten at the Greyhound bus terminal. He tried to enter a whites-only waiting room and two white men attacked him, injuring his face and kicking him in the ribs.

Later in Montgomery, Lewis and Jim Zwerg, a white college student, were savagely beaten.

“It was very violent,” Lewis would say later. “I thought I was going to die.”

John Lewis talks with fellow Freedom Rider James Zwerg who was beaten in Montgomery, Alabama, after riding into town on a Greyhound bus in 1961.

Credit: Everett Collection Historical

icon to expand image

Credit: Everett Collection Historical

“Congressman Lewis was inspired by the work of Rosa Parks and others to integrate transit systems across the country,” said Detria Everson, president and CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation. “He would be proud to know that a MARTA bus with his pictures and quotes was serving constituents he represented in Congress.”

The unveiling will begin at 2 p.m. at the College Park MARTA Station.

At 3 p.m., election officials from Fulton and Clayton counties will be on-site to conduct a voter registration drive.

Later this year, buses are being planned to celebrate the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery and his wife, Evelyn Gibson Lowery, as well as Ambassador Andrew Young.

About the Author

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

