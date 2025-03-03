How an Atlanta-born songwriter helped Beyoncé and Doechii win Grammys

DIXSON told UATL he prioritized spending time with country music songwriters in Nashville and Atlanta, and researching Black cowboys, to write the songs. “We thought about our past, this country, and how that plays a role in how we view and shape America as Black people. I just try to bring my best and hope that people understand what I’m trying to say,” he said.

“The whole process felt like a deep, spiritual connection to our ancestry, and all of the collaborators felt that. I was in great company with people who understood and wanted to connect to our history.”

DIXSON also cowrote “Boom Bap,” female rapper Doechii’s song about critics not acknowledging her musical range. The track appears on Doechii’s 2024 album “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” which took home the Best Rap Album award at the 2025 Grammy ceremony.

DIXSON said he hopes Doechii’s Grammy win helps showcase her versatility. “The label wanted her to rap, and she was frustrated with that. We were all feeling frustrated for her too because we knew what else she was capable of, so we made a song about it,” DIXSON said, adding that he encouraged Doechii to play up her sense of humor while recording the song.

“It’s a bold move to get out there and make fun of the art form that she’s a master of, and shows the ability an artist like her can have without taking themselves so seriously.”

DIXSON has also collaborated with recording acts like Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Justin Bieber and Kehlani. He believes good songwriting involves having empathy, knowing everyone’s goals, building trust and executing creativity to completion.

“I do a heavy amount of listening, because I show up as a brother, ally and want everyone to feel protected and heard,” he said. “That’s being collaborative, which helps bring the best out of me.”

Raised in Southwest Atlanta, DIXSON’s musical talents developed in church. The prodigy played 11 instruments, was a worship leader and regularly performed in various church choirs until he graduated from Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy in 2009.

Three years later, he wrote, produced and independently released “Masterpiece,” his debut gospel album. He worked as a buyer for Neiman Marcus and sang background for Kirk Franklin and Kim Burrell.

In 2015, he was featured during the ninth season of the NBC musical competition show “The Voice.” The performer didn’t advance to the top 20 contestants but producer and series coach Pharrell Williams became his mentor. He said Williams advised him to take risks and to value experimentation over chart success in order to have a better chance at longevity.

DIXSON released his album “Young,” an eclectic mix of electronica, R&B, funk, country, rock and inspirational music, in 2018. Soon after he signed a contract to be represented by Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation. All the while, he never stopped thinking about writing songs with Beyoncé, and was now closer than ever.

He met an executive from Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s record label. After playing his demo recording for the exec, DIXSON was invited to submit songs for Beyoncé.

That invitation resulted in their first collaboration: 2021′s “Be Alive,” an uplifting ballad from “King Richard,” the biopic about tennis players Venus and Serena Williams’ father. It earned DIXSON and Beyoncé an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. He later contributed to “Virgo’s Groove” and “Pure/Honey” from Beyoncé's 2022 album “Renaissance.”

DIXSON said receiving the Oscar nomination ironically made him feel insecure. “I was so nervous and in my head about it because it was the first thing she’d come back with in a long time, and her fans are so loyal,” he said. “But I don’t base my success on the wins because trophies don’t change the hard work. I’m just happy if I can write a song and have a good meal that day.”

Other artists who collaborate with DIXSON appreciate his work ethic. Singer Brittany Bosco, who featured him on her song “Carousel” in 2020, said his perfectionism and easygoing demeanor is infectious.

“We instantly hit it off and have been on a creative journey ever since. His attention to detail, dedication to craftsmanship and laser focus on bringing songs and projects to life challenge me in the best way,” Bosco said.

DIXSON says he still deals with rejection, chasing compensation, royalties and production credits, but it doesn’t change his passion for creating new work.

“I feel so lucky and blessed to be alongside so many great artists in their journey and process. I am patiently waiting for my time to show the world what I’ve learned,” he said.

