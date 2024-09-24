Former Falcon Michael Vick’s new TV series explores Black NFL quarterbacks

Yet as the three-part docuseries “Evolution of the Black Quarterback” on Prime Video shows, Vick didn’t do it alone.

The consistent praise he received for paving a way for Black quarterbacks, planted seeds for the docuseries, Vick admitted in an interview.

“People always come to me and say I changed the game [and] revolutionized the position,” Vick told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Zoom. To that, he said, he’s had a standard response: ‘I appreciate you giving me credit for that, but have you heard of Charlie Ward or Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham or Doug Williams?’”

Vick said he’s had reflections on his place in the NFL history books. They were particularly present last year, during Super Bowl LVII, when Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts became the first Black quarterbacks to face off in the iconic football game. While he acknowledged his own triumph and personal shortcoming, the moment spurred him to pay it forward through this docuseries, he said.

“Some might remember me most as a quarterback who played in the NFL, who left it all on the field. Others as a man who made mistakes,” he says at the top of the first episode, referencing the off-field dog-fighting activities that ended his Falcons career and sent him to federal prison.

What follows is a vibrant and engaging history lesson that spans the nation. Philadelphia, where Vick played as the Eagles quarterback post-prison, the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in D.C., the legendary Rose Bowl in California, as well as the iconic HBCU football mecca Grambling State University in Louisiana, are among the many stops Vick makes in the filmed journey.

USC’s Dr. Todd Boyd, NMAAHC Sports Curator Dr. Damion Thomas, veteran on-air NFL reporter/commentator Steven Wyche and columnist Jarrett Bell are among the many experts who share the horrific role systemic racism played in the Black quarterbacks’ continual exclusion from NFL play.

Collectively they shed light on such pioneers as Fritz Pollard, who played in the early stages of what is now the NFL, as well as the brief opportunities hidden figures like Willie Thrower and Marlin Briscoe received by NFL teams in the turbulent Jim Crow/civil rights era.

Testimonies from modern-day football legends as Williams, Warren Moon, James “Shack’ Harris, Donavan McNabb, Rodney Peete, and even Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy — who switched positions from quarterback to play in the NFL ― also drive this important docuseries produced by the NFL Hall of Famer. Along with his wife Kijafa, Vick was joined on the project by “Good Morning America” host and “NFL on FOX” analyst Michael Strahan, and his company SMAC Productions.

“I just wanted to pay homage to those that came before me and give this generation a chance to hear the stories of these guys, and the things they went through to just show how privileged and fortunate [today’s Black quarterbacks] are, and how fortunate I was to have guys come before me,” the Virginia Tech star explained.

His own role in cultivating this progress doesn’t go unnoted by those like Atlanta’s own Cam Newton, who made it to the Super Bowl quarterbacking the Carolina Panthers. Newton publicly thanks Vick in the docuseries.

“I fought so hard to be a dual threat quarterback,” Vick explained. “In 2005, I was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and I was telling people, ‘I am a quarterback.’ That was the title of the Sports Illustrated magazine [article],” he reiterated. “Now you have quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes who are winning Super Bowls, and Lamar Jackson who are winning [league] MVPs and Jalen Hurts, [and] white quarterbacks like Josh Allen who play like me.”

That impact, he knows, wouldn’t be possible without the Falcons’ support. “I think Arthur Blank did a tremendous job of getting the Atlanta fan base involved. We created, I think, one of the most dynamic atmospheres in football,” he said. “I’ve always appreciated the city of Atlanta.”

“I wish it could have lasted a little longer,” he added, “but I think some type of legacy remains.”

Ultimately, he hopes the docuseries shows “we all played an integral part in changing and revolutionizing the [Black quarterback’s] position.

“That’s what I want everybody to see, that it wasn’t just me, it was all of us,” he said.