“We’re in a space right now where they’re trying to rewrite our history and tell us that our history isn’t important by taking us off websites, the shelves in libraries and schools. We’re bringing together literary lovers and Black-owned businesses for a celebration of books, culture and community, and I’m grateful that everyone was willing to pitch in on this day,” Hilliard said.

Black Girl Book Fair’s special guest is Katie Marshall, “Prose to the People: A Celebration of Black Bookstores” author and co-owner of Good Books ATL. Kids can participate in book giveaways throughout the day while supplies last.

Adults will receive fans to join line dances such as “Boots on the Ground.” Julia Davis, The Book Worm Bookstore owner, said the festivities are a joyful social gathering for Black families and communities.

“It’s a Frankie Beverly and Maze barbecue with books. We have the opportunity to come together, learn from each other and have fun in a world that’s so divided and sometimes says we (as Black women business owners) don’t support each other. We’re having a fun space for literacy,” Davis said.

Cheryl Lee, 44th and 3rd Bookseller co-owner, said the book fair is an open house for book patrons.

“It’s a great opportunity to give people in the community a chance to see for themselves what Black bookstores are doing, shows our devotion and dedication to creating spaces for Black authors and literature. We want to have books that our children can see themselves in,” Lee said.

Enkeshi El-Amin recently celebrated A Small Place’s first year of business. El-Amin, who opened The Bottom, a Knoxville-based bookstore, in 2019 said having other Black women bookstore owners nearby helped her adjust to returning home to open a business.

“Atlanta has a strong Caribbean community, and I want them to feel seen and heard in the stories. It’s a dream to be there (at the book fair), recommending books, sharing space with amazing women, having a party and a family reunion to love on each other,” El-Amin, a Guyanese descendant, said.

“Everything feels new and different. I’m building again and wondered where I fit in here, but I’m being welcomed into a community of Black-owned booksellers. I’m loud and proud about championing Black books and stories.”

Davis hopes Black Girl Book Fair will lead attendees to regularly patronize Black-owned bookstores.

“We want to make sure people are asking (others) where they are getting their books after they leave Black Girl Book Fair. In order for this to happen in 2026 and beyond, we still need to be around,” Davis said.

Black Girl Book Fair. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 26. Brave and Kind Bookshop, 722 West College Avenue, Decatur. 470-440-5714. eventbrite.com

