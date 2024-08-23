Elite hip-hop photographer Cam Kirk scores partnership with NFL, Braves

For Kirk, founder of downtown Atlanta’s Cam Kirk Studios, it’s his second foray into the wide world of sports this year. In July, Kirk and his team worked with the Atlanta Braves Foundation to open a limited summertime pop-up studio inside the Battery outside of Truist Park.

Known for capturing images of hip-hop elites, from 21 Savage and Migos to Megan Thee Stallion and Latto, Kirk is also focusing on providing opportunities for lesser-known creatives.

“The goal is always to create platforms for diverse artists to shine, and where their work can resonate with people around the world,” Kirk said in a statement.

The NFL’s Artist Replay initiative aims to highlight people of color and up-and-coming artists. Starting in September and running through the season, content and programming will feature back stories about the artists.

All five selected — Cristina Martinez, Julian Gaines, Sophia Yeshi, Murjoni Merriweather and Mike Ham — will join Kirk at the NFL’s Art Basel gallery event.

For the NFL, partnering with Kirk makes sense. The self-made millionaire and Morehouse alum also leads Collective Gallery, which essentially functions like a record label for photographers, connecting them with jobs and major partners.

“With Cam’s artistic expertise and guidance, this program will bring to life talented artist interpretations of the sport,” said Eddie Capobianco, vice president of influencer marketing at the NFL.

“Being able to feature their pieces in all different mediums at Art Basel is a huge opportunity to authentically connect with football fans and art lovers on a whole new level.”

Kirk’s current pop-up studio at The Battery also serves as an extension of his main Atlanta space, offering education, resources and timeslots for photographers to book their own shoots. It’s an idea that came to Kirk’s team to celebrate seven years in business, but also as a prelude to the company’s forthcoming move to a new space off the Beltline later this year.

For now, Kirk is mum on details about the permanent space, waiting until the ink dries on the lease. He said he’s currently focused on his pop-up studio space in the Battery’s Truist Community Corner, which runs thru Aug. 31.

“They provided this space for us for free, to be able to expand our business, reach a new audience, and continue to impact our community here on the north side,” Kirk told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s a blessing.”