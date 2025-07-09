NBA 2K26 release date, price and Angel Reese, Carmelo Anthony special editions announced

2K Games announced Wednesday that NBA 2K26 will be released on Sept. 5 and Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony will be featured on special edition covers.

Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was announced a day prior as the cover athlete for the video game's standard edition, which will cost $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X'S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

Chicago Sky forward Reese will be on the WNBA edition and Anthony, who is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will be on the superstar edition.