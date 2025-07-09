Nation & World News
NBA 2K26 release date, price and Angel Reese, Carmelo Anthony special editions announced

2K Games has announced that NBA 2K26 will be released on Sept. 5 and Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony will be featured on special edition covers
This image provided by 2K Games in July 2025 shows basketball player Angel Reese in a special edition cover for the video game NBA 2K26. (2K Games via AP)

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

2K Games announced Wednesday that NBA 2K26 will be released on Sept. 5 and Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony will be featured on special edition covers.

Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was announced a day prior as the cover athlete for the video game's standard edition, which will cost $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X'S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

Chicago Sky forward Reese will be on the WNBA edition and Anthony, who is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will be on the superstar edition.

A fourth edition will feature all three players on the cover.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone — it’s a statement,” two-time All-Star Reese said in a news release. “It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically. To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole. I’m proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women’s basketball and can’t wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before."

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

This image provided by 2K Games in July 2025 shows basketball player Carmelo Anthony in a special edition cover for the video game NBA 2K26. (2K Games via AP)

This image provided by 2K Games in July 2025 shows Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the cover athlete for the video game NBA 2K26. (2K Games via AP)

