Construction at civil and human rights museum reaches midway point

The smell of barbecue and pulled pork filled the hot and otherwise dusty construction site that will one day house the center’s offices and classrooms.

“This place is a staple in making sure that everybody understands where we came from, and where we are going,” said Bridges, as he began to sign the pillar. “And as an African American, for me to be the guy leading the charge, it feels good, and it is something that I can share with my kids. Because I know this is going to be a part of the history as well. It makes me feel empowered.”

In marking its 10th anniversary, the NCCHR is embarking on an ambitious project to build two new wings onto the building that opened in 2014. The $75 million, 42,000 square feet center was built with private and public money and sits in the heart of Atlanta’s growing tourist corridor, alongside the World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, the College Football Hall of Fame, and Centennial Olympic Park.

Credit: National Center for Civil and Human Rights Credit: National Center for Civil and Human Rights

In 2022, philanthropist and business mogul Arthur M. Blank committed $15 million toward the center’s $56 million capital campaign which will add two wings to the downtown museum.

The three-story west wing will be named for Blank.

The new one-story east wing, where Thursday’s celebration was held, will have classrooms, and spaces for large-scale dinners and conferences.

“Today is a major milestone in the expansion of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, adding these two new wings,” said Jill Savitt, CEO of Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights. “Getting to halfway makes it feel real. It feels like the support for the center is so it’s like the wind in our sails. People have been wanting us to grow and become a cultural institution. It feels like today is really the start of the next chapter because it’s in sight.”

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

In reaching the midway point, all of the principle construction, generally called “topping out,” is done. Workers will now concentrate on the guts of the two wings, which includes projects like plumbing, wiring and building interiors.

Savitt said the renovated center is still scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

In January, the center will close for nine months to connect the two wings and reorganize existing space and exhibitions.