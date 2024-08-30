Breaking: Labor Day travel weekend starts with truck crash shutting down I-75 in Cobb
Construction at civil and human rights museum reaches midway point

$56 million expansion scheduled for fall ‘25
An aerial view of the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta undergoing construction on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Deep in what will soon be the East Wing of Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Corey Bridges, the senior superintendent of this $56 million renovation project that will double the size of the 10-year-old downtown museum, quietly watched as dignitaries signed their names on one of the building’s pillars.

He watched over the cacophony of noise and bad acoustics as a raffle was being held for the dozens of Juneau Construction Company workers who were being honored Thursday for reaching the halfway point of construction.

Construction workers continue work on a balmy Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights located at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd in Atlanta. The center is adding a two-wing, 24,000-square-foot expansion that will include updates to the permanent civil and human rights exhibits and a gallery to display the artifacts and papers of Dr. Martin Luther King and more. Weather In the city was in the lower 90’s. Similar conditions are in store for Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday there is a 30% chance of rain with isolated evening showers. (John Spink/AJC)

The smell of barbecue and pulled pork filled the hot and otherwise dusty construction site that will one day house the center’s offices and classrooms.

“This place is a staple in making sure that everybody understands where we came from, and where we are going,” said Bridges, as he began to sign the pillar. “And as an African American, for me to be the guy leading the charge, it feels good, and it is something that I can share with my kids. Because I know this is going to be a part of the history as well. It makes me feel empowered.”

In marking its 10th anniversary, the NCCHR is embarking on an ambitious project to build two new wings onto the building that opened in 2014. The $75 million, 42,000 square feet center was built with private and public money and sits in the heart of Atlanta’s growing tourist corridor, alongside the World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, the College Football Hall of Fame, and Centennial Olympic Park.

A rendering of the newly-expanded National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which is expected to open in September of 2025.

In 2022, philanthropist and business mogul Arthur M. Blank committed $15 million toward the center’s $56 million capital campaign which will add two wings to the downtown museum.

The three-story west wing will be named for Blank.

The new one-story east wing, where Thursday’s celebration was held, will have classrooms, and spaces for large-scale dinners and conferences.

“Today is a major milestone in the expansion of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, adding these two new wings,” said Jill Savitt, CEO of Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights. “Getting to halfway makes it feel real. It feels like the support for the center is so it’s like the wind in our sails. People have been wanting us to grow and become a cultural institution. It feels like today is really the start of the next chapter because it’s in sight.”

CEO Jill Savitt poses in a parking structure overlooking construction at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

In reaching the midway point, all of the principle construction, generally called “topping out,” is done. Workers will now concentrate on the guts of the two wings, which includes projects like plumbing, wiring and building interiors.

Savitt said the renovated center is still scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

In January, the center will close for nine months to connect the two wings and reorganize existing space and exhibitions.

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

