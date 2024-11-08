Atlanta’s O.G. graffiti crew celebrates debut solo gallery exhibition

Though they’re most known for being style writers (also called graffiti artists) and forefathers of the city’s public arts community, the United Kings also made a name for themselves in music and breakdancing. From the early to mid-1980s, their run of large-scale pieces popping up on billboards, highways and MARTA stations put the city’s graffiti talent on the map.

Rodney "Rad1" Wills Rodney "Rad1" Wills

“The United Kings are Atlanta’s introduction to the urban youth culture we know today as hip-hop,” said Antar Fierce, exhibition curator and graffiti historian. “They are the earliest adopters; they are the earliest practitioners, and they have receipts.”

In the late ‘80s, the group seemingly vanished. In reality, the young teenagers grew up and had to navigate adulthood, but they never stopped creating. The entire crew reunited 37 years later at the 2023 ATL Jam, an event produced by Art on the Atlanta Beltline, which features style writers from Atlanta and other cities doing original works at different locations along the Beltline.

“Kings Arrive” is being put together by the Fulton County Arts & Culture, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and the Georgia Council for the Arts. An opening reception and artist talk will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The exhibition has a tentative closing date of Dec. 8.

Jason Getz Jason Getz

In February, Fierce, along with local filmmaker Will Feagins, released a short documentary about graffiti titled “City of Kings,” which chronicles Atlanta’s public arts origins. Fierce and Feagins left the United Kings out of the film with the intention to do something fully dedicated to them. Fierce’s hope is that audiences will appreciate the crew’s legacy.

“In a time where erasing history is on the agenda for some, it makes the United Kings’ story that much more important,” he said.

EXHIBIT PREVIEW

Opening Sunday. Free. Eyedrum Art and Music Gallery, 515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. Eyedrum.org.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.