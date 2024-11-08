UATL

Atlanta’s O.G. graffiti crew celebrates debut solo gallery exhibition

The United Kings, one Atlanta’s original hip-hop collectives, display legacy of art at Eyedrum.
The United Kings in front of one of their pieces of art on the wall of a warehouse. The members are Fernando "ESKEME2" Alexander (left), Hackwin "ESKAN" Devoe, Dwayne "Just One" Devoe and Marcus "KRAM" Wallace. (AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

The United Kings, Atlanta’s first graffiti crew, make their gallery debut this month.

An exhibition, “The Kings Arrive,” will open at Eyedrum in Mechanicsville and run through early December. The show will include original works and photos from the artists dating back to their formation in 1984.

Originally comprising six men — Dwayne “Just One” Devoe, Hackwin “ESKAN” Devoe, Fernando “ESKEME2″ Alexander, Marcus “KRAM” Wallace, Rodney “RAD1″ Wills and Dexter “DEQUE” Gilmore — the United Kings are credited with being one of the pioneering groups in Atlanta’s hip-hop history. Many believe they are the first hip-hop collective to emerge in the city.

Though they’re most known for being style writers (also called graffiti artists) and forefathers of the city’s public arts community, the United Kings also made a name for themselves in music and breakdancing. From the early to mid-1980s, their run of large-scale pieces popping up on billboards, highways and MARTA stations put the city’s graffiti talent on the map.

The United Kings members Fernando "ESKEME2" Alexander (left), Hackwin "ESKAN" Devoe, Dwayne "Just One" Devoe and Dexter "DEQUE" Gilmore stand in front of their piece "United Kings," next to the Arts Center station in 1985. (Courtesy of Rodney "RAD1" Willis)

Rodney "Rad1" Wills

“The United Kings are Atlanta’s introduction to the urban youth culture we know today as hip-hop,” said Antar Fierce, exhibition curator and graffiti historian. “They are the earliest adopters; they are the earliest practitioners, and they have receipts.”

In the late ‘80s, the group seemingly vanished. In reality, the young teenagers grew up and had to navigate adulthood, but they never stopped creating. The entire crew reunited 37 years later at the 2023 ATL Jam, an event produced by Art on the Atlanta Beltline, which features style writers from Atlanta and other cities doing original works at different locations along the Beltline.

“Kings Arrive” is being put together by the Fulton County Arts & Culture, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and the Georgia Council for the Arts. An opening reception and artist talk will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The exhibition has a tentative closing date of Dec. 8.

A work of the United Kings on the Beltline’s West Trail under the Lee Street tunnel. (AJC 2024)

Jason Getz

In February, Fierce, along with local filmmaker Will Feagins, released a short documentary about graffiti titled “City of Kings,” which chronicles Atlanta’s public arts origins. Fierce and Feagins left the United Kings out of the film with the intention to do something fully dedicated to them. Fierce’s hope is that audiences will appreciate the crew’s legacy.

“In a time where erasing history is on the agenda for some, it makes the United Kings’ story that much more important,” he said.

EXHIBIT PREVIEW

Opening Sunday. Free. Eyedrum Art and Music Gallery, 515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. Eyedrum.org.

Gavin Godfrey is a senior reporter for the AJC who covers Black culture, entertainment, and diversity. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

