Watch baby sea turtles hatch at Georgia’s Jekyll Island

From traveling the beaches with the sea turtle patrol team to Georgia Sea Turtle Center’s behind-the-scenes tour, Georgia’s Jekyll Island is a beachside paradise perfect for anyone looking to learn more about one of Georgia’s most fascinating aquatic creatures. And, it’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity that Georgia residents can’t get anywhere else.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is the only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility in the entire state, and the center is dedicated to improving the lives of Georgia’s gentle creatures.

“Our hope is to not only help this charismatic species survive but to watch it thrive,” Georgia Sea Turtle Center founder Dr. Terry Norton told Jekyllisland.com. “And, you can make a direct impact. Your support will continue to help our mission for rehabilitation, research and education of sea turtles and wildlife on the Georgia coast.”

Once you have enjoyed one of the center’s beach walks, watched the baby turtles hatch from their eggs and make their way to the sea, Jekyll Island has much more to offer. The island features 10 miles of beachfront, four golf courses, a 250-acre Historic Landmark District and the Mosaic Jekyll Island Museum.

“Book a stay at the Jekyll Island Club Resort, grab an iced latte from The Pantry and walk around the historic cottages - Indian Mound, Mistletoe, Goodyear and Moss, to name a few - that were built in the late 1800s,” Explore Georgia suggested. “Or swing for the green on one of Jekyll Island Golf Club’s 63 holes.

“A trip to the area wouldn’t be complete without a beach day. Bring your most colorful towel, buckets and spades, and plenty of sunscreen. Check out the beautiful driftwood monuments at Driftwood Beach, or plan a picnic under the sun at Great Dunes Beach Park - pick up sandwiches at Boardwalk Deli inside the Jekyll Market.”