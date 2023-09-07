Helen’s Oktoberfest is one of 2023′s most highly anticipated fall festivals

One of the most highly anticipated fall festivals of 2023 can be found in the North Georgia town of Helen. A Bavarian wonderland of German culture wedged in the Appalachian Mountains, Helen transforms from a cozy small town into a tourism hotspot every Oktoberfest.

Here’s a quick guide to make sure you don’t miss a single thing at Georgia’s hottest Oktoberfest destination this year.

When and where is Helen’s Oktoberfest?

The town of Helen invites all to join the community at Helen Festhalle for Oktoberfest this year. Located at 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, the official Helen Oktoberfest celebration will take place a short walk from the community’s downtown area.

Helen’s 2023 Oktoberfest celebration will begin Sept. 7 and continue through Oct. 29. The celebration will be held 6 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

What is there to do?

As the longest running Oktoberfest in the U.S., Helen’s yearly celebration packs quite the punch. From food to music, there is something for everyone.

“Alpine Helen’s Oktoberfest celebrations have been going on for more than 50 years, involving multiple weeks of traditional dancing, food, and beer from September through October,” Explore Georgia reported. “Held in the city’s riverside Festhalle, the permanent home of the festivities, the celebration is the longest-running of its kind in the United States.

“Revelers dress in traditional attire, lederhosen and dirndls, while dancing to the polka. Find out for yourself what makes this tradition so unique by planning your own trip to the event!”

Helen’s 2023 Oktoberfest celebration would not be complete without authentic German food, and the North Georgia town has a lot of good grub in store. From knockwurst to sauerkraut, the official celebration’s full dinning menu can be found here. The fall festival celebration will feature a number of authentic bans. The full setlist can be found at helenchamber.com/oktoberfest/bands/.

How much are tickets?

Admission to Helen’s official Oktoberfest celebration varies depending on the day. Admission is $10 Monday through Thursday, $12 on Friday and Saturday and free on Sunday. For $20, patrons can also purchase a pass for admission on Friday and Saturday. Both active and retired military members get free admission with a show of military ID. Children under the age of 6 get free admission, while children between the ages of 6 and 12 get admission for half price.