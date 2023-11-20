Unruly American Airlines passenger gets prison time, must pay restitution

A plane ride to Hawaii should be filled with Mai Tais and leis, not unruly passengers shouting obscenities and threatening the flight crew. Unfortunately that’s exactly what happened on a flight last year from Phoenix to Honolulu. And now the person responsible will pay for their actions.

According to a press release from the Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Cayla Farris, 29, was sentenced to 3.6 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation, in addition to paying $38,952 in restitution to the airline.”

During the 2022 flight, Farris threatened the flight crew and other passengers, causing such a stir that the flight crew couldn’t do their jobs. Ultimately, the pilots had no choice but to turn back to Phoenix, causing several flights to be re-rerouted.