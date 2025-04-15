Travel the South like a sommelier this spring

“Whether it’s the winemaker’s journey or the origins of the winery itself, there’s often an inspiring tale behind the brand,” she noted.

Take a wine-loving journey and travel like a pro to any of these regions and wineries in the South. And as always, drink responsibly.

Credit: Stony Knoll Vineyards Credit: Stony Knoll Vineyards

Stony Knoll Vineyards

North Carolina’s winemaking industry is in the midst of a boom. It is home to more than 200 wineries and has six American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs, which are designated vineyard zones based on geography and climate that produce wines with certain qualities specific to that region.

Nearly a quarter of the state’s producers and tasting rooms are in the Yadkin Valley AVA, less than 100 miles northwest of Charlotte.

One can’t-miss winery with a stunning property overlooking rows of vines is Stony Knoll Vineyards in Dobson, Surry County. Sixth-generation family members Jonah Hoosier and his wife, Patricia, helm the estate, a former tobacco farm established circa 1896.

Opened in 2004, Stony Knoll’s biggest seller is the viognier, but it also produces stainless steel and barrel-fermented chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and chambourcin, a fan favorite — perhaps by chance. The Hungarian oak barrels it’s fermented in were initially intended for a different varietal. “Because of a shipping delay, we used them for Chambourcin and hence discovered the beautiful pairing,” Hoosier said. The result is a medium-bodied ruby red, revealing a delicate finish.

Visit Stony Knoll Vineyards for a guided tasting and spend the night among the vines at one of the estate’s two properties: a newly constructed cottage made from the farm’s reclaimed wood or a quaint 1860s log cabin.

1143 Stony Knoll Road, Dobson, North Carolina. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday. Wine tasting $12 and up. Lodging $165 and up. 336-374-5752, www.stonyknollvineyards.com

Credit: Accent Cellars Credit: Accent Cellars

Accent Cellars

Atlantans don’t need to travel far to find world-class wine. Just 65 miles north of the city lies the Dahlonega Plateau AVA, home to eight wineries and 12 tasting rooms, including Accent Cellars.

Located three minutes from downtown Dahlonega, Accent Cellars is a family affair, with married couple Tristen and Katie Vanhoff partnering with her brother Tyler Barnes to create a vast collection of wines: dry, off-dry, sweet, sparkling, unfiltered and fortified.

Founded in 2017, Accent Cellars doesn’t farm its fruit but sources grapes from across the U.S., purchasing from some of the finest growers in Georgia, California, Washington and Texas, with the lineup rotating yearly.

“We decided to focus on what we really love: winemaking,” Barnes said.

In the tasting room, sample a variety of wines such as gewürztraminer, chenin blanc, shiraz and zinfandel. “We like less common varietals not tied to one particular vineyard. We can find off-the-wall fruit every year,” Barnes said.

While the winery features tastings seven days a week, reserve sessions are scheduled only on Saturdays when Barnes sits at the table and guides guests through a sampling of at least six wines. This special tasting offers an opportunity for folks to expand their repertoire and discover new grapes.

“I want every person to learn something new about wine that they didn’t know before they walked in,” Barnes said.

215 Auraria Road, Dahlonega. 12:30-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 12:30-8 p.m. Friday. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Wine tastings $22 and up. 706-867-0123, www.accentcellars.com

Credit: Nichole Bendele/Becker Vineyards Credit: Nichole Bendele/Becker Vineyards

Becker Vineyards

Home to more than 100 wineries, Texas Hill Country is one of the United States’ most exciting wine regions, and its hub, Fredericksburg, is home to more than 75 wineries, vineyards and tasting rooms. One veteran to visit in the region is Becker Vineyards.

Commemorating 30 years of winemaking in the Hill Country, the producer uses 100% Texas grapes, growing its own fruit and sourcing from other vineyards in the Lone Star State.

Becker Vineyards has won numerous awards, including multiple honors for its Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, claret, viognier, chardonnay, malbec, dolcetto and tempranillo. Other wines to try include sauvignon blanc, semillon, cinsault and petite sirah.

In addition to tastings, guided tours are available seven days a week with reserved time slots, and Becker regularly hosts events. For those exploring downtown Fredericksburg, Becker Vineyards has a sister tasting room on East Main Street.

464 Becker Farms Road, Stonewall, Texas. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Wine tasting $25. 830-644-2681 x502, www.beckerhillvineyards.com

Credit: Donna Lann/Woodfeather Farm Credit: Donna Lann/Woodfeather Farm

Woodfeather Farm Winery & Vineyard

When it comes to alcoholic beverages, Tennessee is best known for whiskey, but the state’s wine scene is more diverse than it gets credit for.

“Many people think of sweet wine when they think of Tennessee wines, but there are so many other options to expand your palate,” said Donna Lann, co-owner of Woodfeather Farm Winery & Vineyard in Lewisburg, a small town in middle Tennessee, about 60 miles south of Nashville.

“We primarily make dry wine at Woodfeather Farm,” Lann said. “(We strive) to make wines that showcase the essence of the flavor of the grape that goes into that bottle of wine without additives that cover or change that flavor.”

Lann and her husband, Jim, founded Woodfeather Farm in 2020. They opened it to guests in 2023 and began selling its wine the following year. The couple share responsibilities tending their vineyards on a 25-acre parcel and crafting a selection of small-batch wines. Guests should expect a white, a rosé and several reds cleverly named after canines.

“Each breed of dog has a particular personality and character, much like a wine,” Lann said.

The Lanns worked with a local illustrator to design the labels for their collection, including Working Dog bourbon barrel aged red wine, Papillon Blanc and Terrier Rosato rosé.

Woodfeather Farm Winery & Vineyard offers guided tours and tastings on weekends and by appointment. An upcoming Mother’s Day fête is scheduled for May 10 in partnership with Light Hill Meats providing food.

3595 Clark Road, Lewisburg Tennessee. 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tastings $5.75. 931-451-0761, www.woodfeatherfarm.com

Credit: Sunset Hills Vineyard Credit: Sunset Hills Vineyard

Sunset Hills Vineyard

Less than an hour from Washington, D.C., Loudoun County, Virginia, has established a robust wine industry boasting more than 50 wineries and tasting rooms.

Among them is Sunset Hills Vineyard, on a former Amish farm in Purcellville, Virginia. It is not only producing some of the region’s finest wine, but it’s doing it responsibly by practicing sustainability in various aspects of its operations, including solar panels that provide about 75% of the property’s power.

Established in 1999, Sunset Hills produces a portfolio of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines made from Virginia grapes.

The 2023 cabernet franc rosé and 2021 Chardonnay are top picks, so don’t miss those. Meanwhile, the 2022 cabernet franc — a blend of 80% cab franc and 20% petit verdot — is a luscious choice for red drinkers. Be sure to inquire about the Single Line Series, an upcoming release celebrating single varietals such as tannat and petit verdot.

Table reservations for wine flights and guided tastings are available, and on Saturdays, the winery provides live music. Light fare is on offer if you need a nibble. Pair a selection of cheese, charcuterie and snacks such as nuts and olives with your wine of choice.

If you time it right, grab a glass of your preferred wine and head outside to watch the sun set over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

38295 Fremont Overlook Lane, Purcellville, Virginia. Noon-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Tastings $22 and up. 540-882-4560, www.sunsethillsvineyard.com