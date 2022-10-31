U.S. News names top 5 Georgia destinations

U.S. News has done the research and compiled their rankings to determine the absolute best places to visit in the state of Georgia. The end result is a list of incredible, vacation-worthy destinations every Southerner should consider visiting.
To find the best places within the state, U.S. News utilized user reviews, editor reviews and a bevy of different ranked categories that range from accessibility to nightlife.
“With big cities, iconic small towns, picturesque mountains and a spot on the Atlantic Ocean, Georgia has a lot more to offer than its peaches,” U.S. News said in its report. “To help you decide which Georgia spots are most worth your time and vacation dollars, U.S. News took into account the variety and uniqueness of attractions, availability of accommodations and opinions of everyday travelers to decide the best places to visit in Georgia.”
Savannah
According to the report, Savannah is the best place to visit within the entire state of Georgia. Georgia’s most haunted city earned the top spot in a number of other rankings as well, including best relaxing getaways within the U.S. and best cheap romantic getaways.
“The charm of Savannah is undeniable,” the report said. “From the remnants of its antebellum past in the Historic Landmark District to the romantic Spanish moss-lined streets and iconic fountain in Forsyth Park to the shops, eateries and party-hard reputation of River Street, Savannah encompasses what the state of Georgia is all about: Giving a nod to the past while bringing its own personality into the present.”
Golden Isles
The Golden Isles barrier islands locked in the number two spot on U.S. News’ list, earning praise for the world-class resorts on St. Simons and Sea Island.
“These barrier islands and port town along the Atlantic coast get their name from the golden sand beaches that dot the Georgia coastline,” the report said. “The region’s larger islands feature all of the amenities out-of-towners could want, while Brunswick serves as a mainland town complete with a wharf and plenty of shrimp boats. Smaller islands like Little St. Simons and Sea Island offer private, world-class resorts. No matter which island you choose, don’t forget to snap a photo of the stunning sunsets over the ocean’s horizon.”
Athens
The home of the Georgia Bulldogs won its way into the list third place spot. A town full of Civil War-era history, a national champion college football team, world-renowned university and incredible culture, it’s no wonder Athens made it so high in the rankings.
“History buffs should make a beeline to Athens,” U.S. News reported. “The city marks the starting point of Georgia’s Antebellum Trail, which highlights Civil War-era homes and period architecture in its 17 historic districts. The University of Georgia, the country’s first public institution of higher education, is also worth visiting, as it is home to the Georgia Museum of Natural History, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and the Georgia Museum of Art. For a more modern getaway, check out Downtown Athens’ shops, restaurants and live music venues.”
Atlanta
Georgia’s capital city is fourth on the list, having also been ranked the 27th best city for weekend getaways in the entire South. Atlanta earned its high grade for U.S. News’ list thanks to its wide array offerings that other Georgia city’s simply can’t compete with.
“The Empire City of the South is a hub for business (Coca-Cola, CNN and Delta are all headquartered here) and music (rappers have long made ATL their home), as well as a family-friendly destination with world-renowned sights like the Georgia Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta,” the report said. “The city also houses several impressive historical attractions, including the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. What’s more, this major metropolis is still quintessentially Southern, with the friendliness and manners to match.”
Cumberland Island
Cumberland Island is the fifth best place to visit in Georgia, according to U.S. News. When it comes to vacationing, the barrier islands are hard to beat.
“The largest and southernmost of Georgia’s barrier islands, Cumberland Island offers both a rich history and a beautiful landscape,” the report said. “You’ll have to catch a ferry from nearby St. Marys to get here, but the journey is well worth the effort. When you arrive, you’ll discover nearly 10,000 acres of protected wilderness and 17-plus miles of secluded beaches. Cumberland Island also features multiple historical sites, such as the Plum Orchard Mansion, the First African Baptist Church and the Dungeness Ruins, that tell the story of the Carnegie family, enslaved African Americans, Native Americans and others who once lived on the island.”
