U.S. News names top 5 Georgia destinations

Golden Isles

The Golden Isles barrier islands locked in the number two spot on U.S. News’ list, earning praise for the world-class resorts on St. Simons and Sea Island.

“These barrier islands and port town along the Atlantic coast get their name from the golden sand beaches that dot the Georgia coastline,” the report said. “The region’s larger islands feature all of the amenities out-of-towners could want, while Brunswick serves as a mainland town complete with a wharf and plenty of shrimp boats. Smaller islands like Little St. Simons and Sea Island offer private, world-class resorts. No matter which island you choose, don’t forget to snap a photo of the stunning sunsets over the ocean’s horizon.”

Athens

The home of the Georgia Bulldogs won its way into the list third place spot. A town full of Civil War-era history, a national champion college football team, world-renowned university and incredible culture, it’s no wonder Athens made it so high in the rankings.

“History buffs should make a beeline to Athens,” U.S. News reported. “The city marks the starting point of Georgia’s Antebellum Trail, which highlights Civil War-era homes and period architecture in its 17 historic districts. The University of Georgia, the country’s first public institution of higher education, is also worth visiting, as it is home to the Georgia Museum of Natural History, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and the Georgia Museum of Art. For a more modern getaway, check out Downtown Athens’ shops, restaurants and live music venues.”

Atlanta

Georgia’s capital city is fourth on the list, having also been ranked the 27th best city for weekend getaways in the entire South. Atlanta earned its high grade for U.S. News’ list thanks to its wide array offerings that other Georgia city’s simply can’t compete with.

“The Empire City of the South is a hub for business (Coca-Cola, CNN and Delta are all headquartered here) and music (rappers have long made ATL their home), as well as a family-friendly destination with world-renowned sights like the Georgia Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta,” the report said. “The city also houses several impressive historical attractions, including the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. What’s more, this major metropolis is still quintessentially Southern, with the friendliness and manners to match.”

Cumberland Island

Cumberland Island is the fifth best place to visit in Georgia, according to U.S. News. When it comes to vacationing, the barrier islands are hard to beat.

“The largest and southernmost of Georgia’s barrier islands, Cumberland Island offers both a rich history and a beautiful landscape,” the report said. “You’ll have to catch a ferry from nearby St. Marys to get here, but the journey is well worth the effort. When you arrive, you’ll discover nearly 10,000 acres of protected wilderness and 17-plus miles of secluded beaches. Cumberland Island also features multiple historical sites, such as the Plum Orchard Mansion, the First African Baptist Church and the Dungeness Ruins, that tell the story of the Carnegie family, enslaved African Americans, Native Americans and others who once lived on the island.”