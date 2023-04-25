These Georgia sites make perfect getaways for history buffs

Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, Cartersville

813 Indian Mounds Road SE, Cartersville, GA 30120

If you’re interested in Native American history, consider a visit to the Etowah Indian Mounds. The site was home to thousands of Native Americans from 1000 A.D. to 1550 A.D. You can climb steps to the top of six earthen mounds that were used for religious rites and as a burial site for nobles.

You can also walk along a nature trail beside the Etowah River to learn about how trees were used for food and medicine and how the Native Americans used traps to catch fish.

A.H. Stephens State Park, Crawfordville

456 Alexander Street NW, Crawfordville, GA 30631

Are you a Civil War buff? Take a trip to Crawfordville, located west of Augusta, to see the home of A. H. Stephens, a governor of Georgia who was also vice president of the Confederacy. It’s fully furnished and has been renovated to its 1875 style and is available for tours. While you’re at the park, make sure to stop by the Civil War museum, which has one of the state’s best collections of artifacts.