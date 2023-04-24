5 vacation destinations that grandparents and grandkids will love

Explore 5 vacation destinations that are perfect for families with small kids

Monterey, California

If your little ones love wild animals, the Monterey Bay Aquarium has feeding tours, where you’ll experience a private sea-otter excursion. Besides the scenery, you’ll see whales, dolphins and other aquatic animals. Monterey, California, has unique eateries, tours and family-friendly activities. When the grandparents are away with the kids at the beach, you and your partner can sneak away to enjoy one of their many resorts, spas or rooftop restaurants.

Isle of Palms, South Carolina

Tucked between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, just 12 miles from Charleston, is the dreamy little town of Isle of Palms. Home to championship tennis and golf, and gorgeous beaches, this vacation destination has plenty of the island lifestyle for the whole family to enjoy. You can sneak away to the resorts, golf courses and parks while the grandparents hang out with the kids.

Moab, Utah

If you’re up for endless activities, Utah has five National Parks with beautiful scenery perfect for family photos. Kids can earn a Junior Ranger badge at the Arches National Park while they explore the grounds and learn about animals and their history. With plenty of guided tours, eats, views and more, Moab is an adventurer’s dream.

Black Hills and Badlands, South Dakota

For a fun educational experience, South Dakota has landmarks from Mount Rushmore to geology museums. You can drive through Custer State Park and see herds of bison or sit under the stars at the Badlands National Park. During the day, tour the Badlands 244,00 acres and learn about bison, bighorn sheep, prairie dogs and black-footed ferrets.