Honoring the memory of Butler Island Plantation’s enslaved people

Since about 2017, DeGraft-Hanson has helped organize annual commemorative events around the dreadful anniversary.

“I can feel the anguish and the pain that they went through,” said DeGraft-Hanson, who lives in the Atlanta area. “Being from Ghana, I was taught the importance of respecting elders, even those who have transitioned. So while they are physically gone, they are still present.”

Earlier this month, Butler Island Plantation was one of the sites of the annual Weeping Time Commemoration events that honor the 1859 sale of the enslaved people of Butler Island Plantation through panel discussions, nighttime lighting ceremonies and other gatherings.

Called “The Weeping Time,” in part because it rained over the course of the two-day auction, it is not hard to imagine what else might have led to the name. In selling 436 human beings, who were then spread out onto plantations throughout the South to tend rice and cotton, Pierce Butler made $303,850, just under $8.4 million in today’s dollars. It served to recoup his and his brother’s lost fortune that they squandered on lavish living and gambling.

Few people had heard about what historians call the largest slave sale in American history until DeGraft-Hanson, who taught architectural landscaping at the University of Georgia for two decades, started researching it in 2007. Now multiple events are held across Savannah every year in early March to memorialize the event.

The next event to honor enslaved people is the Butler Island Day Commemoration scheduled for Oct. 7. Now in its third year, this free outdoor gathering held on the grounds of the former plantation includes music, storytelling, food and a walking tour.

”The wounds of slavery are still with us and to turn those wounds into scars, we must heal,” DeGraft-Hanson said. “It is an ongoing process, but we still have a long way to go.”

For information about Butler Island Plantation commemorative events go to butlerislandplantation.org.