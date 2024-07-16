Summer travel: Lakes, oceans, rivers and water parks a cool source of fun in the sun

$80 and up. Gregory Street North, Matthew Town, Inagua. 242-339-1004, bahamas.com/hotels/brensville-suites.

Biloxi, Mississippi

The Biloxi coast promises plenty of cool adventures, from sunbathing and swimming on its expansive Gulf of Mexico coastline to watching dolphin shows at Ocean Adventures Marine Park or getting drenched at the Buccaneer Bay Waterpark. For a different experience, sign on for a 70-minute Biloxi Shrimping Trip adventure that gives visitors a glimpse into what it takes to trawl those tasty bits off the ocean floor.

$30. 693 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, Mississippi. 228-392-8645, biloxishrimpingtrip.com.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Dollywood Splash Country, the water-soaked sister of Dollywood, sits in the deep shade of the Great Smoky Mountains, adjacent to the theme park. But in this 35-acre venue, the focus is on cooling off with splash zones, a wave pool, rapids and plenty of twisty, sleek waterslides. The tallest and fastest, and not for the faint of heart, is Fire Tower Falls with its 70-foot drop. Last year, the park was singled out with an international safety award for its lifeguards who keep a sharp eye on visitors of all ages.

$54.95 and up. 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. 800-365-5996, dollywood.com.

Homosassa, Florida

Considered the manatee capital of the planet, Crystal River is home to the consistently cool 72-degree waters the big mammals prefer. From entry points at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, visitors can kayak and paddleboard alongside the lumbering creatures or dive in and swim alongside them. A number of local tour companies lead snorkeling adventures that promise up-close experiences. The park also offers $3 boat rides that explore the river, while paved hiking trails are perfect for bird-watching.

$13 admission. 4150 Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, Florida. 352-423-5600, homosassaspringswildlife.com.

Columbia, South Carolina

Lake Murray is a 48,000-acre watering hole that is actually a reservoir that doubles as a destination for wet adventures. Its 650 miles of shoreline includes a sandy beach for swimming at Lake Murray Dam Public Park, and its 41-mile length is ideal for boating, kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing, especially for largemouth and striped bass. The area includes 11 boat ramps, six marinas and two lakefront camping areas with 97 sites that can accommodate RVs.

$5 per vehicle April through Labor Day, Lake Murray Dam Public Park. 2184 North Lake Drive, Columbia, South Carolina. 803-781-5940, lakemurraycountry.com.

Fort Myers Beach, Florida

If you’ve ever dreamed of learning how to sail a boat, here’s your chance. Hop aboard one of the 26 sailboats manned by the instructors at the Steve and Doris Colgate Offshore Sailing School, based at the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina. With 60 years of navigation experience, the company has experts ready to take you through basic lessons and certification courses that will soon have you skipping along with a cool ocean breeze on the Gulf of Mexico on boats from 26- to 44-feet long.

$125-$250 lessons. Pink Shell Resort and Marina, 275 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, Florida. 888-454-7015, offshoresailing.com.

Jackson

Just northwest of Macon, High Falls State Park is noted for its tumbling cascades on the Towaliga River, a tributary of the Ocmulgee. Visitors can enjoy them with their own boats, kayaks or paddleboards, or pick one from a rental outfitter nearby. Ramps provide easy access to the 650-acre lake, noted for its excellent hybrid and white bass fishing. The site also features paddle-in campsites and yurts, well-shaded by the expansive forest of the 1,050-acre park.

$5 entrance per vehicle. 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. 478-993-3053, gastateparks.org/HighFalls.

Antigua

Opened in April, the beachfront Royalton Chic Antigua sits at the intersection of the Atlantic and Caribbean. The adults-only destination features 235 rooms, each with a balcony or terrace. Select rooms come with ocean views, swim-out pools and direct beach access. Laze under a palm, savor a spa treatment, take a dip in the pool or cool off in the blue ocean waters during the day. Then sample the variety of cuisines served in seven restaurants, including seafood specialties in Pescari, the overwater restaurant.

$491-$1,485. Halcyon Road, St. Johns, Antigua & Barbuda. 855-744-8371, royaltonresorts.com/resorts/chic-antigua.

Tampa, Florida

Take a Jimmy Buffet-themed cruise on Margaritaville at Sea’s Islander cruise ship from Tampa to Key West and Cozumel, Mexico. The four- and five-night excursions come with onboard amenities such as a waterslide, adult pool and deck area, a kids club, a casino and a 14-story atrium with an entertainment stage opposite a giant flip-flop. A variety of themed restaurants and bars, including ones just for Champagne and sushi, and ongoing entertainment options are also part of the between-ports fun. First responders, teachers and active or retired military cruise for free when traveling with a paying passenger.

$359-$649 per person. Port Tampa Bay, 1101 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida. 800-814-7100, .margaritavilleatsea.com.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

No need to head to California or Hawaii to catch a wave. Virginia Beach, known as a top East Coast surfing destination, has a variety of companies ready to teach you how to hang 10. The Seth Broudy School of Surf is one offering private lessons for ages 6 and up, as well as one- and two-day sessions and camps. Other Atlantic Ocean options include water skiing, paddleboarding or just lounging on the white sand beach. The area is also rich in wildlife easily observed on dolphin- and whale-watching cruises or by meandering along one of the nature trails in the area’s three state parks: First Landing, False Cape and Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

$70-$299 surf lessons. 99 Vanderbilt Ave., Virginia Beach, Virginia. 757-286-7384, sethbroudyschoolofsurf.com.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

The all-inclusive, 400-acre Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa offers plenty of activities for folks of all ages. Water sports, dining options and entertainment are designed to appeal to tykes as well as grandparents. In addition to eight restaurants, guests will find lounges, swim-up bars, a kids club, fitness center, unlimited use of non-motorized water sports equipment, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, poolside cabanas, spa and a private beach. Work up a sweat at volleyball, pickleball, a dance lesson or Ping-Pong, then cool off at the water park with its 280-foot slide, a lazy river, three pools, lagoons and waterfalls.

$325-$882. Rose Hall, Main Road, Montego Bay, Jamaica. 876-953-2650, hiltonbyplaya.com/rose-hall.