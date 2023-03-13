Stunning: These are Airbnb’s most wishlisted design-focused retreats

Since launching its categories section in 2022, Airbnb has been releasing lists of the most wishlisted global design and creative spaces available for booking — a collection of listings that have garnered over $371 million in earnings. From musicians renting out their recording studios to art collectors offering bookings of their gallery-like homes, Airbnb’s latest list has a lot to offer.
1. Le MICA
A high-end micro-home in Quebec, Le MICA offers a panoramic view of Laurentian Park. It’s a Canadian property with breathtaking mountain vistas.
“With its minimalist design, clean lines and maximum windows, this tiny house erases into its surroundings, giving way to nature’s sight,” the listing said. “Taking its name from the mineral with blonde hues and silver reflections that make up the characteristic rocky outcrops of Mont Tourbillon, MICA clings to the mountain and fits perfectly into its environment.”
2. Aura House
An Indonesian bamboo home situated in Bali, the Aura house was built on the west bank of the River Ayung. Known for its romantic sunset views, the Airbnb listing is perfect for a vacation for two.
“The atmosphere of Aura House is perfect for people looking to disconnect from their busy city life and/or nature enthusiasts,” the listing said. “Be ready to be awaken by the sun peeking up into your room and the sounds of the river down below.”
3. Tranquil Forest Haven
Rio de Janeiro’s most gorgeous design listing can be found right in the middle of the Atlantic Forest. Featuring a private waterfall and natural swimming pool, the Airbnb listing is surrounded by blue butterflies and monkeys. For those looking for an experience off the beaten path, it’s hard to beat Brazil’s Tranquil forest haven.
4. The Bloomhouse
Located in Austin, Texas, The Bloomhouse is best described as a “giant seashell unicorn.” It’s a celebration of all things unorthodox, wonderfully manifested in its non-Euclidean design.
“This magical work of art is part Willy Wonka, part Big Lebowski, and totally unlike anywhere else,” the listing said. “Do it for the ‘gram, but also for your soul.”
