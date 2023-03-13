BreakingNews
Biden tells U.S. to have confidence in banks after collapse
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Stunning: These are Airbnb’s most wishlisted design-focused retreats

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Since launching its categories section in 2022, Airbnb has been releasing lists of the most wishlisted global design and creative spaces available for booking — a collection of listings that have garnered over $371 million in earnings. From musicians renting out their recording studios to art collectors offering bookings of their gallery-like homes, Airbnb’s latest list has a lot to offer.

1. Le MICA

A high-end micro-home in Quebec, Le MICA offers a panoramic view of Laurentian Park. It’s a Canadian property with breathtaking mountain vistas.

“With its minimalist design, clean lines and maximum windows, this tiny house erases into its surroundings, giving way to nature’s sight,” the listing said. “Taking its name from the mineral with blonde hues and silver reflections that make up the characteristic rocky outcrops of Mont Tourbillon, MICA clings to the mountain and fits perfectly into its environment.”

Explore‘Barkitecture’ interior design trend putts pets first

2. Aura House

An Indonesian bamboo home situated in Bali, the Aura house was built on the west bank of the River Ayung. Known for its romantic sunset views, the Airbnb listing is perfect for a vacation for two.

“The atmosphere of Aura House is perfect for people looking to disconnect from their busy city life and/or nature enthusiasts,” the listing said. “Be ready to be awaken by the sun peeking up into your room and the sounds of the river down below.”

3. Tranquil Forest Haven

Rio de Janeiro’s most gorgeous design listing can be found right in the middle of the Atlantic Forest. Featuring a private waterfall and natural swimming pool, the Airbnb listing is surrounded by blue butterflies and monkeys. For those looking for an experience off the beaten path, it’s hard to beat Brazil’s Tranquil forest haven.

ExploreSiegfried and Roy’s exotic ‘Jungle Palace’ hits the market for $3 million

4. The Bloomhouse

Located in Austin, Texas, The Bloomhouse is best described as a “giant seashell unicorn.” It’s a celebration of all things unorthodox, wonderfully manifested in its non-Euclidean design.

“This magical work of art is part Willy Wonka, part Big Lebowski, and totally unlike anywhere else,” the listing said. “Do it for the ‘gram, but also for your soul.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: GOP infighting roils county party elections2h ago

Credit: AP

Six coaching candidates Georgia Tech could consider
1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Activist efforts to disqualify Georgia voters may lead to changes
1h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: Georgia’s targeting of LGBTQ kids worsens mental health woes
3h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: Georgia’s targeting of LGBTQ kids worsens mental health woes
3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Spring football: Transfers add to Georgia’s stacked receiving corps
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Spring Travel: Savor the flavors of regional cuisines
2h ago
From the falls to the nightlife, here are five reasons Toronto is perfect for a quick...
Weekend fun: Dahlonega’s Consolidated Gold Mine
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
1h ago
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top