South Korea launches new visa for digital nomads

Have you ever wondered what living in South Korea would be like? Now you can, with the country’s new “workation” visa, which allows digital nomads or other international remote workers to live in there for two years, even if their company is based elsewhere.

The visa lasts one year and can be renewed for another. Before the visa, tourists were allowed in the celebrated East Asian country for a maximum of 90 days.

One bonus of the visa is that spouses and children under 18 are able to come with no additional visa required.

There are a few rules in place to obtain the visa. Digital nomads must have earned at least double South Korea’s gross national income per capita in the previous year; that comes to about $64,000 in U.S. currency. Applicants must have also have been working in their current field at least a year, have proof of health insurance and have a clean criminal record.

To obtain a visa, applicants must visit their nearest South Korean Consular office. Those currently vacationing in South Korea can apply and obtain it without needing to leave. Validity of the visa starts at the digital nomad’s arrival date.

South Korea follows in the footsteps of countries across the world that have adopted their own digital nomad visas. Japan, Costa Rica, Greece and Spain have all created similar visas to allow international travelers to come and stay.

The popularity of the digital nomad lifestyle sprung up with the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, but digital nomads have existed for far longer. Portugal has one of the most notable visas for international travelers, allowing people making $40,000 a year to obtain one.

South Korea has also gained notoriety this year for their “K-Culture Training Visa,” which the country announced was in the works at the beginning of this summer. The visa was designed for foreign nationals who dream of training like a K-pop superstar, particularly in dancing, performing and modeling.

If living in South Korea for any reason has been on your wishlist, this might be the time to make it happen.