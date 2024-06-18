Savor the flavors at 6 Georgia wineries

Georgia’s wineries are more than just places to sip and purchase wine. They are destinations that offer rich, immersive experiences. Each winery offers unique events, hospitality, and, of course, varieties of wines that reflect the passion and dedication of the winemakers.

Here are six vineyards to consider when planning your next wine excursion.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Chateau Elan

When you think of luxury paired with fine wine, Chateau Elan Winery and Resort comes to mind. Driving up to the grand estate, the sprawling vineyard and elegant château seems to rise up straight out of a French countryside dream to greet you.

Chateau Elan was founded in the early 1980s and offers an immersive experience where luxury meets rustic charm.

Chateau Elan Winery is one of the largest and most awarded wineries on the East Coast, and it offers a selection of more than 30 wines, from locally made muscadine wine to the premium Fingerprint Collection. Among its specialty wines is Bianco, classified as a white port. For a behind-the-scenes peak at the winemaking process, take a tour of the winery, winery vat and production rooms.

In addition to luxury accommodations, the resort features a full-service spa, championship golf course and exquisite dining options.

$45-$95 tours and tastings. Tasting room open daily. 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, www.chateauelan.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa

Tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains, Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and a laid-back luxury vibe.

Owned by retired police officers Robert and Ilke Lander, Paradise Hills offers charming, rustic cabin rentals for overnight stays and a European-style spa, in addition to wine tastings and tours of the vineyard and winery.

Among its offerings is the 2019 Gold Medal Winner Jacked Up Red, a dry red aged in French oak and finished in Jack Daniel’s whiskey barrels. For a lighter wine, consider Silver Medal winners Sunset, a medium-dry rosé, or Starry Night, an off-dry white made from 100% Symphony grapes.

Blending country charm with refined elegance, Paradise Hills is a great place to discover your favorite new wine and admire the stunning sunset views.

$15-$30 tastings per flight. Tasting room open daily April-December. 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville. 877-745-7483, www.paradisehillsga.com

Creekstone Vineyards and Winery

Perched on top of a mountain in a French chateau-style mansion in Sautee Nacoochee, Creekstone offers breathtaking views of Yonah Mountain and Brasstown Bald from its elegant tasting room, courtyard and patio.

The winery specializes in Habersham Winery’s Creekstone label of reds and whites, which visitors can sip while nibbling on flatbread pizzas, charcuteries and giant pretzels.

In addition to tastings and tours, Creekstone hosts many events, including wine release parties and food truck festivals, and there is live music on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-9 p.m. Jimmy Buffett fans will descend on the winery July 20 for the Parrot Head Party.

$15-$35 tastings, including souvenir wine glass. Open daily. 295 Hardman Farm Road,

Sautee Nacoochee. 706-878-0004, www.creekstonewinery.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Sweet Acre Farms

Owned by Matthew and Lindsey Vrahiotes, Sweet Acres Farms is a fruit winery in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains near Gainesville. Located on 46 acres, it specializes in high-quality “country wines” like Sweet Ass watermelon wine and Quittin’ Time blueberry wine.

The tasting room’s rustic décor and wraparound porch provides the perfect place to taste a flight, which can be paired with a charcuterie board available for purchase. Special events including live music and trivia. The winery also has a tasting room in Helen.

$15 tastings. Open daily. 7584 Bill Wilson Road, Alto. 678-769-5335, sweetacrefarms.com

The Cottage Vineyard & Winery

Located atop a hill with sweeping 360-degree views of the North Georgia mountains, the Cottage Vineyard & Winery offers a picturesque setting perfect for a relaxing afternoon. The winery’s cozy and welcoming vibe makes it a favorite among locals and visitors alike

Founded by Jim and Sandra Penner in 2013, the winery was purchased in 2022 by friend and longtime customer Steve Schmidt and partners. It prides itself on producing small-batch wines and offering personalized tasting experiences. The staff’s warm hospitality adds charm, making everyone feel at home.

Including a full slate of reds, whites and rosés, the winery also serves slushy wine drinks and an assortment of craft beers. There is live music and karaoke on the weekends and a “Jesus n’ Jeans” worship program on Sunday mornings.

Spectacular views from the deck make it a popular spot for photos and events such as wine and cheese pairings, art classes and yoga sessions.

$17 tastings; $65 tours. Open daily. 5050 US-129, Cleveland. 706-865-0053, www.cottagevineyardwinery.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Serenity Cellars

The Tuscan-style tasting room is reminiscent of an Italian grotto where visitors can dine on wood-fired pizzas while they sample the winery’s reds and whites. There’s also live music Friday evenings and during the day Saturday and Sunday, as well as themed events like Italian Night, where guests can indulge in authentic Italian cuisine with wine pairings.

$20-$35 tastings. Open daily, no one under 16 permitted after 6 p.m. Friday. 265 Laurel Ridge Road, Cleveland. 706-348-1277, www.serenitycellars.com