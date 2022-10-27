ajc logo
One of National Geographic’s top destinations for 2023 is just a few hours away

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
Here are 25 places you should put on your travel itinerary for next year

With nearly all COVID-19 travel restrictions removed, areas worldwide once again await your presence. Trying to decide where to go next might be overwhelming, but National Geographic has narrowed it down for you.

In its annual list “of superlative destinations for the year ahead — places filled with wonder, rewarding to travelers of all ages, and supportive of local communities and ecosystems,” National Geographic offers 25 places to consider.

The locales are arranged in five categories: community, nature, culture, family and adventure, and one of them is just a few hours from Atlanta.

Placed under the culture umbrella, Nat Geo recommends at weekend at the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina. Slated to open January 21, the museum “will explore cultures and knowledge systems retained and adapted by Africans in the Americas, and the diverse journeys and achievements of these individuals and their descendants in South Carolina, the United States, and throughout the African Diaspora,” according to its website.

For more destinations where “history and heritage rule,” National Geographic recommends:

The 20 remaining destinations are:

Family: Inspiring journeys for all ages

  • Colombia
  • Manchester, United Kingdom
  • San Francisco Crosstown Trail
  • Switzerland
  • Trinidad & Tobago
Adventure: Adrenaline-pumping outdoor excursions

  • Austrian Alps
  • Choquequirao, Peru
  • New Zealand
  • Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
  • Utah

Community: Where conservation benefits everyone

  • Alberta, Canada
  • Dodecanese Islands, Greece
  • Ghana
  • Laos
  • Milwaukee
Nature: Escapes to wild, beautiful places

  • Azores
  • Big Bend National Park, Texas
  • Botswana
  • Scottish Highlands
  • Slovenia

