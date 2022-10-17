ajc logo
Condé Nast’s 2 best islands in U.S. are nearby in South Carolina

Travel
By Sarah Claire McDonald, The State
9 minutes ago
Hilton Head Island was voted as the best island in America by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2022

Hilton Head Island was voted as the best island in America by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

In the “Top Islands” category, Hilton Head Island scored in first place as the best island in the United States with a 96.63 score, and following shortly behind, was another island from the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Explore10 beaches near Atlanta you might not know about

In second place, Kiawah Island scored a 95.88.

Hilton Head Island has claimed this title many times in the past, making this year its sixth win of the ranking in a row.

In addition to the two Lowcountry islands claiming first and second best in the country, the region can claim other wins among differing categories as well.

Other Lowcountry wins include the “Top 20 Resorts in the South,” the “Top 10 Airports in the U.S.” and “Best Cities in the U.S.”

ExploreOutdoor activities, dining scene make Hilton Head ideal beach getaway

Montage Palmetto Bluff: ranked No. 1 best resort in the South. Score: 97.65

Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa: ranked No. 2 best resort in the South. Score: 96

The Inn & Club at Harbor Town: ranked No. 4 best resort in the South. Score: 94.13

Wild Dunes Resort: ranked No. 5 best resort in the South. Score: 93.03

The Sanctuary Hotel at Kiawah Island Golf Resort: ranked No. 7 best resort in the South. Score: 92.28

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort: ranked No. 9 best resort in the South. Score: 91.41

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina: ranked No. 10 best resort in the South. Score: 90.77

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport: ranked No. 1 airport in the U.S.

Charleston: ranked No. 1 best city in the U.S.

About the Author

Sarah Claire McDonald
