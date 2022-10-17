Condé Nast’s 2 best islands in U.S. are nearby in South Carolina

Other Lowcountry wins include the “Top 20 Resorts in the South,” the “Top 10 Airports in the U.S.” and “Best Cities in the U.S.”

Montage Palmetto Bluff: ranked No. 1 best resort in the South. Score: 97.65

Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa: ranked No. 2 best resort in the South. Score: 96

The Inn & Club at Harbor Town: ranked No. 4 best resort in the South. Score: 94.13

Wild Dunes Resort: ranked No. 5 best resort in the South. Score: 93.03

The Sanctuary Hotel at Kiawah Island Golf Resort: ranked No. 7 best resort in the South. Score: 92.28

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort: ranked No. 9 best resort in the South. Score: 91.41

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina: ranked No. 10 best resort in the South. Score: 90.77

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport: ranked No. 1 airport in the U.S.

Charleston: ranked No. 1 best city in the U.S.

