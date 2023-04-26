Here’s how to visit national parks for free this summer

Every year, the National Park Service announces several fee-free days, when visitors can enter any of the service’s 100 fee-charging parks (more than 300 national parks are always free to visit).
If you’re thinking about a summer getaway, it might be worth including a stop at one of the country’s majestic national parks. After all, entry fees at the most popular parks — like Yellowstone and Yosemite — can run $15 or more per person or $20-$35 per car.
The upcoming fee-free days this summer are:
There’s a final fee-free day on November 11, celebrating Veterans Day. Note that while entry is free, fees still apply for camping, guided tours and other park services.
If you’re thinking of visiting several parks — or if the fee-free days don’t work with your schedule — consider one of the Park Service’s many pass options. Free or deeply discounted passes are available for seniors, active duty service members and veterans, Gold Star Families, the disabled and, through the Every Kid Outdoors program, all U.S. 4th graders.
