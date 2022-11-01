2022′s best cruises for a winter getaway

Cruises going to Cozumel through Celebrity Cruises can be found here.

Caribbean and Bahamas

According to Cruise Critic, travelers looking for a little winter getaway can’t do better than the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Dropping chilly winter weather for sunny, 80s temperature climate is its own reward, but the area has so much more to offer for beach lovers. Cruises lines leave as for north in the U.S. as New York and as far down the east coast as Florida, making finding a cruise that fits your travel, adventure and budget needs a breeze.

Galapagos

Cruise Critic reported that Galapagos cruises are excellent winter vacation options as well, largely due to the fact that the local area will be experiencing summer. The Galapagos, however, offers animal lovers something unique — a vacation boon that the Bahamas can’t quite match.

Turtles and sea lions are out and about during this time of year for their mating seasons. The seas are also notably calmer during this time of year, making for clearer water to spot sea life while snorkeling.