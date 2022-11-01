2022′s best cruises for a winter getaway

As winter approaches, travelers are now squeezing in one final vacation before 2023. To that end, there are a number of delightful cruise options that are worth considering for your next big getaway.
Southern Caribbean
According to Trips to Discover, the Emerald Princess is offering one of the year’s best winter cruises — one that takes travelers to Australia and New Zealand.
The cruise line offers a number of different packages, ensuring something fits your price range and your thirst for adventure. From visiting Sydney Harbor to the Great Barrier Reef, it’s a trip you won’t want to miss if you are looking to escape the winter weather.
Cozumel, Mexico
Cozumel, Mexico is one of the best winter cruise destinations, Celebrity Cruises said. Beginning in Miami, Florida, the cruise is perfect for any looking to enjoy a little nightlife before making it to Mexico.
“Dive over one of its crystal-clear reefs and discover an underwater world full of stingrays, sea turtles, and exotic fish,” the cruise line said in their report. “For a truly unforgettable day in port, head to the nearby Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza, where you’ll walk among ancient temples and pyramids that date back to 600 A.D.”
Cruises going to Cozumel through Celebrity Cruises can be found here.
Caribbean and Bahamas
According to Cruise Critic, travelers looking for a little winter getaway can’t do better than the Caribbean and the Bahamas.
Dropping chilly winter weather for sunny, 80s temperature climate is its own reward, but the area has so much more to offer for beach lovers. Cruises lines leave as for north in the U.S. as New York and as far down the east coast as Florida, making finding a cruise that fits your travel, adventure and budget needs a breeze.
Galapagos
Cruise Critic reported that Galapagos cruises are excellent winter vacation options as well, largely due to the fact that the local area will be experiencing summer. The Galapagos, however, offers animal lovers something unique — a vacation boon that the Bahamas can’t quite match.
Turtles and sea lions are out and about during this time of year for their mating seasons. The seas are also notably calmer during this time of year, making for clearer water to spot sea life while snorkeling.
