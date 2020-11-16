Gotta Get Away: Day Trips

Cartersville

Visit the American West without leaving Georgia at the Booth Western Art Museum 44 miles north of Atlanta. One of the state’s largest art museums, Booth claims to be the largest permanent exhibition space for Western art in the world. Why Cartersville? The museum was founded by a local, anonymous family of avid Western art collectors in 2003. It’s now home to 120,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor exhibits. The collection ranges in period and style from legendary artists like Frederic Remington to modern pop art icons such as Andy Warhol. Booth is an affiliate museum to the Smithsonian Institution and hosts 10-12 temporary exhibits annually in its continuing effort to tell the wide-ranging and complicated story of the American West. Two current temporary exhibits — “Indians & Cowboys: Redefined by Duke & Woodard,” and “Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art and the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch” — run through Feb. 21 and April 25, respectively. COVID-19 protocols include limited entrance on a timed ticket system. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks are strongly encouraged and mandatory during docent-led tours, which are limited to six people, first-come, first-serve. (Booth Western Art Museum, $12, 501 Museum Drive, Cartersville. 770-387-1300, boothmuseum.org)

While in Cashiers, North Carolina, witness the 411-foot drop of the Upper Whitewater Falls File photo Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Cashiers, North Carolina

Come see the natural phenomenon known as the Shadow of the Bear outside the mountain town of Cashiers. Fall is the most popular time for seeing the shadow in Cashiers Valley slowly morph into the form of a crouching bear as the sun goes down behind Whiteside Mountain. The Rhodes Big View Scenic Overlook, 135 miles northeast of Atlanta, is usually lined with people this time of year observing and filming the spectacle, which occurs over a half-hour period in the late afternoon on clear days (check the forecast before heading out). But the “secret season” for seeing the shadow is mid-February to early March when the overlook is usually less crowded. Rhodes Overlook is an unmarked pull-off on U.S. 64 outside of town. The nearby Cashiers Visitors Center can provide directions, as well as maps and info for other explorations in and around town. Arrive early in the afternoon for a moderate hike up Whiteside Mountain to see some of the best views in the area. After the bear emerges, the sky turns dark, so be careful driving down the winding mountain roads back to Atlanta. (Cashiers Visitors Center. 202 U.S. 64 W., Cashiers, North Carolina. 828-743-5191, www.cashiersareachamber.com/resources/visitors-center)

"The Walnut Street Bridge is one of the longest pedestrian bridges in the world and it lights up at night during the holidays." Courtesy of Chattanooga Tourism Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Combine holiday shopping and sightseeing at the Walnut Street Bridge, one of the longest pedestrian bridges in the world, 120 miles north of Atlanta. It offers great views of the Tennessee River, downtown and Lookout Mountain in the distance. During the holidays the bridge lights up at dusk. Arrive a few hours earlier to stroll the bridge that connects the Bluff View Art District to the North Shore District and Coolidge Park. Bluff View Art District, a small enclave on a bluff overlooking the river, has the ambiance of a hilltop European village. Grab a hot beverage from Rembrandt’s Roasting Company, fresh-baked goods at Bluff View Bakery and tour the River View Sculpture Garden. North Shore is more bustling with its shops, restaurants and famous dance steps engraved in the sidewalk to help you warm up as you stroll. Get away from the bustle at the expansive riverbank Coolidge Park at the foot of the pedestrian bridge. (Walnut Street Bridge, 1 Walnut St., Chattanooga, Tennessee. 800-322-3344, www.visitchattanooga.com/plan-your-trip/visitors-center)

"The SAM Shortline Excursion Train crosses Lake Blackshear at Georgia Veterans State Park." Courtesy of SAM Shortline Excursion Train Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cordele

The SAM Shortline Railroad, 141 miles south of Atlanta, offers holiday excursions in November and December with COVID-19 protocols in place. Vintage passenger cars are operating at limited capacity and seats are now assigned with social distancing between parties, among other safety and cleanliness measures. On Nov. 28, the Plains Christmas Lighting excursion will depart from the Georgia Veterans State Park Depot at 4 p.m., arriving in Plains at 5:45 p.m. for a two-hour layover to browse the charming downtown and witness the annual Christmas tree lighting. Shop for gifts at the boutiques and souvenir shops on Main Street, sample peanut butter ice cream and see the Plains Train Depot. Now part of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, the depot is the oldest building in Plains and served as the 1976 presidential campaign headquarters for Carter. On Dec. 4, 5, 12, the Candy Cane Express departs at 10 a.m. for a daytime excursion to Plains. The Cordele Holiday Train will make one-hour evening runs starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 that include hot chocolate, cookies and an appearance by Santa. This excursion departs from the depot in downtown Cordele. (Cordele depot, 105 East 9th Ave., Cordele. Georgia Veterans State Park depot, 2459 U.S. 280 W., Cordele. $25 and up. 877-427-2457, www.samshortline.com)

A thick layer of dark clouds roll in over the Alpine Village of Helen in the mountains of Northeast Georgia. Credit: Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com

Helen

Bavarian-inspired Helen brings a German-style Christmas to North Georgia each year, especially at its Christkindlmarkt. Fashioned after the traditional, centuries-old Christkindlmarkts of Bavaria, this open-air bazaar features vendors selling an assortment of holiday food, drink specialties and gift items. There’s live Christmas music, too. It all takes place at the Marketplatz, Helen’s version of a town square in the center of downtown. The dates for this year’s Christkindlmarkt are November 28-29 and December 5-6 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. If you can’t make it to town on those dates, Helen is fully lit-up for the holidays beginning with the Lighting of the Village on the evening of Nov. 27, making the town a spectacle of lights and holiday cheer ripe for a scenic stroll or a gift-shopping extravaganza throughout the season. (Christkindlmarkt, free. Alpine Helen/WhiteCounty Convention and Visitors Bureau, 726 Bruckenstrasse, Helen. 800-858-8027, www.helenga.org)

"Butch Anthony stands next to his decked-out white Cadillac at his one-of-kind drive-thru museum in rural Seale, Alabama." Courtesy of Steve Plattner Credit: Steve Plattner Credit: Steve Plattner

Seale, Alabama

You don’t even have to get out of the car at the Museum of Wonder Drive-Thru, 122 miles southwest of Atlanta at the intersection of U.S. 431 and AL 169. It’s the creation of acclaimed artist Butch Anthony, whose work hangs in galleries, restaurants, hotels and museums around the world. He still lives in rural Alabama and maintains what he claims is the world’s first drive-thru museum. It’s made out of shipping containers with display windows cut out of the sides. Behind the windows is a rotating collection of Anthony’s artwork, found objects, odd taxidermy, lots of bones and other curiosities the artist has collected in his lifetime. The museum is open 24/7 on the honor system. Nighttime is the best time to take in the displays because the lighting allows visitors to see the exhibits in greater detail. But anytime is a good time to go. Leave the one-dollar admission fee in the pay slot of one of the containers, a note of thanks, or both. If you’ve ever driven to the beaches of the Florida Panhandle from Atlanta and your route was through Columbus, you’ve probably driven past this strange museum on U.S. 431 without knowing it. (Museum of Wonder Drive-Thru, $1, 970 AL 169, Seale, Alabama. museumofwonder.com/visit)

Leo Gray was one of the Tuskegee Airmen who trained at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama. Courtesy Bryton Entertainment

Tuskegee, Alabama

Learn about the history of the first African-American U.S. military pilots at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, 124 miles southwest of Atlanta off I-85. The site contains a large grassy area with exhibits along a walking trail and an overlook of the airfield where the men trained during World War II. It has remained open throughout the pandemic. Two historic hangers contain a museum that displays a collection of period aircraft, including a restored red-tailed P-51 Mustang, the fighter plane that gave the airmen their nickname the Red Tails. The museum closed in March due to the pandemic but is on a phased reopening plan. Hanger 1 reopened Nov. 11, and the entire site is slated to fully reopen on Dec. 14. Call ahead to confirm. (Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, free, 616 Chappie James Ave., Tuskegee, Alabama. 334-724-0922, www.nps.gov/tuai/)

COVID-19 travel tips