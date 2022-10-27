BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Investigation that caused intense I-285 delays clears exit ramp
Flight attendant goes viral with video showing what she would never do on a plane

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Sometimes it’s best to carry your own sanitation wipes.

There’s a trend on TikTok where professionals from all backgrounds share five things they would never do after working in their field. Now, a flight attendant who goes by @DanidBoyy1 on TikTok has gone viral with her response to the trend. To date, her video has over 4.1 million views.

Here are five things she would never do on a plane after working as a flight attendant:

  • Use the bathroom without any shoes on
  • Fall asleep with her face touching the aircraft window
  • Touch anything in the bathroom with bare hands
  • Use the tray table without sanitizing it first
  • Join the mile high club

Most of Danielle’s don’ts had to do with sanitation — or the lack thereof — on many airplanes. When it comes to falling asleep with your head leaning on the window, for instance, she notes that “So many people — hundreds, if not thousands — have had access to that window and have been touching it.”

When it comes to the dirtiest place on an airplane, it’s not what most people assume — the bathroom. Forbes reported that the seat back trays are the dirtiest, as they don’t get the same regular cleaning that other spots do.

Other spots to watch out for include the seat belt buckles, and the aisle seat headrests (imagine all the people who touch them as they walk up and down the aisles). Experts also warn against drinking coffee, tea or tap water, as the water comes from tanks that aren’t cleaned as often as you’d think.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

