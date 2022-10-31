Feasting bears force some popular trails to close in Great Smoky Mountains

An abundance of hungry bears has forced the closure of some popular trails in in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, including one near the Sugarlands Visitor Center.
The cautionary step comes in a year when multiple bear incidents have been reported in and around the park, including an October 22 incident in which a bear burst into a cabin and attacked a man in Gatlinburg.
Closed trails include “the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center, and also the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center,” park officials said in a news release.
“Both trails are closed due to a large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns,” officials said. “The trails will remain closed until further notice for the safety of visitors and to allow bears to feed undisturbed on natural foods.”
Acorns and grapes are attracting the bears. They are key sources for building fat reserves to survive the lack of food during winter months, experts say.
The predators will sometimes travel more than 30 miles to reach particular stands of oak trees, where acorns pile up on the ground.
“Generally bears are solitary. However, during the fall, several bears may be seen feeding in close proximity,” the park reported.
“They will often feed for more than 12 hours a day and can be concentrated in areas where abundant food sources are found. During this time period, normally wary bears, may act aggressively to defend these areas.”
Bear attacks are rare in the park, but one occurred in June at the Elkmont Campground, when a 350-pound bear ripped into a family’s tent at 5:20 a.m. and scratched a woman and her 3-year-old daughter, McClatchy News reported.
