Feasting bears force some popular trails to close in Great Smoky Mountains

The predators will sometimes travel more than 30 miles to reach particular stands of oak trees, where acorns pile up on the ground.

“Generally bears are solitary. However, during the fall, several bears may be seen feeding in close proximity,” the park reported.

“They will often feed for more than 12 hours a day and can be concentrated in areas where abundant food sources are found. During this time period, normally wary bears, may act aggressively to defend these areas.”

Bear attacks are rare in the park, but one occurred in June at the Elkmont Campground, when a 350-pound bear ripped into a family’s tent at 5:20 a.m. and scratched a woman and her 3-year-old daughter, McClatchy News reported.

