Fall travel: Stoke your adventurous spirit on a remote getaway

Credit: Contributed by R & R Marketing Credit: Contributed by R & R Marketing

Chattanooga, Tennessee

You may think you’ve seen all that Ruby Falls cavern has to offer, from its spectacular views atop Lookout Mountain to the 145-foot underground waterfall. But October brings out the spirits lurking beneath the stalactites and stalagmites. This year, visit the destination on a lantern-lit ghost walk that promises to raise goose bumps, and not just from the chilly cave temps. Guides will introduce visitors to the falls’ spooky 95-year history as well as creepy Chattanooga legends that include unusual encounters, mysterious happenings and a few spine-tinglingly tragic tales. Tours kick off Oct. 3 and are offered on select dates throughout the month. Ruby Falls. $39.95. 1720 S. Scenic Highway, Chattanooga, Tennessee. 423- 821-2544, rubyfalls.com

Cumberland, Maryland

The “Queen City” of Maryland built its reputation as the starting point of the Historic National Road, established by Thomas Jefferson as a main thoroughfare long before interstates were imagined. The town was also home to the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal that moved goods from Washington into Maryland and farther west. Today, parts of these old pathways have been transformed into bike trails that entice cyclists with the chance to get off-road for 334 uninterrupted miles. Hop on at Rocky Gap State Park, noted for the scenic views, or pick up a path at Green Ridge State Forest, where the ride offers views of the Potomac River. Both parks are free and about 10 and 25 minutes from downtown Cumberland, respectively. No matter how far you go, you can do it without hauling your own equipment: Local outfitter Wheelzup Adventures has multiple locations near the trails for bike rentals and shuttles to get you to various points and back. Green Ridge State Forest, 28700 Headquarters Drive, Flintstone, Maryland. 301-478-3124, dnr.maryland.gov/forests Rocky Gap State Park, 2900 Lake Shore Drive, Flintstone, Maryland. 301-722-1480, visitmaryland.org

Credit: Alex Moling Credit: Alex Moling

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

No need to trek to the Serengeti to go on safari. Sign on for a unique outdoor excursion to see American wildlife in its native valleys, forests, wetlands and flatlands surrounding the Amangani resort at the foothills of the Teton mountain range. On the Signature Wildlife Tour, be ready to snap Insta-worthy shots of moose, bears, coyotes, elk, deer and the occasional mountain lion, as well as 300 bird species, including bald eagles, trumpeter swans and sandhill cranes. And there’s no roughing it on this safari: Travel in a luxury SUV with your own Swarovski Optics binoculars and a personal guide. Unwind after a day of exploring at the resort’s posh suites or its private houses. During the winter, Jackson Hole is an outdoor lover’s playground for sleigh rides, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and ice skating. $1,700-$2,100 per night. 1535 E. Butte Road, Jackson, Wyoming. 307-734-7333, aman.com/resorts/amangani

Bristol, Virginia

Escape onto the 450-acre Nicewonder Farm and Vineyards, hidden in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. This remote getaway boasts vistas of rolling vineyard hills that are part of a working farm. Unplug from the world to explore the greenhouse and grounds, take a turn at archery and hatchet throwing, cycle a remote mountain trail, sign up for a paddleboard yoga session or indulge in the nightly s’mores making event. The recently opened spa provides holistic treatments including gemstone and far-infrared therapy. The farm features a 28-room inn, an infinity pool, fitness center, golf course and a pet-friendly yurt village with elegantly appointed spaces. $340-$540 per night. 22010 Nicewonder Drive, Bristol, Virginia. 276-644-4466, nicewonderfarm.com

Credit: SB Winemaker's House & Spa Suites Credit: SB Winemaker's House & Spa Suites

Mendoza, Argentina

Leave the bustling city of Mendoza behind and head toward the Andes mountains where the SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites is ready to reconnect you with nature through the four basic elements. For air, take off in a hot-air balloon, a chartered plane or helicopter for panoramic views of the mountains and vineyards, or book a “heli-wine” tour that flits among local wineries for tours, tastings and lunches. Explore the earth on horseback or with a hike to a volcano or the lush mountain foothills. For water, check out the frozen variety with a cat skiing (skiing and snow-catting combined) adventure at El Azufre, a remote Andes area known for perfect powder and challenging slopes. And the fire comes from the open-flames used to whip up the gourmet meals served by host Argentine winemaker Susana Balbo. End an action-backed day in a luxury suite where personalized spa services come to you. $5,500 and up. 5022 Chacras de Coria, Luján de Cuyo Mendoza, Argentina. +54 9 261 570 7097, susanabalbohotels.com

Saranac Lake, New York

In the 1930s, the property that is now The Point was an escape-from-it-all, camp-style, lakefront getaway in the Adirondacks for William Rockefeller III. Today, the 75-acre site carries on many of those camp traditions, creating a destination that’s a throwback to simpler times while still offering contemporary comfort. The Point has just 11 guest rooms in four original log buildings, as well as a log mansion outfitted with art and antiques. An all-inclusive stay gives guests time to revel in the surrounding forests and lake through an array of activities including fishing, water skiing, kayaking and boating in summer or ice skating, ice fishing and cross-country skiing in winter. No matter the season, a day at The Point includes gourmet meals and winds down with old-fashioned board games, a campfire and s’mores, and a roaring fire in each room. $2,650-$5,250 per night. 222 Beaverwood Road, Saranac Lake, New York. 518-891-5674, thepointresort.com

Whitwell, Tennessee

Indulge that childhood wish for a treehouse without having to share with the other kids at the adults-only Bolt Farm Treehouse. Head 35 minutes northwest of Chattanooga and climb into one of five treehouse guest rooms, each designed to connect to the surrounding natural environment but outfitted for comfort with plush beds, walls of windows, heated floors and fully equipped kitchens. The private terraces have outdoor showers, hot tubs, beds, firepits and pizza ovens. (For the less adventurous, there’s an indoor shower, too.) Along with tree houses, the 55-acre farm offers stays in domes and cabins with mirrored exteriors that bring the outdoors inside. Hiking trails, a treehouse spa and a range of activities keep visitors entertained. $469 and up. 600 English Cove Road ,Whitwell, Tennessee. 423-556-3365, boltfarmtreehouse.com

Credit: Visit Vicksburg Credit: Visit Vicksburg

Madison, Mississippi

Put a twist on a traditional toss-out-a-line-and-wait fishing trip by hunting down trophy blue catfish in the Mississippi River waters near Vicksburg. For trophy status, size does matter; 20 pounds is on the lightweight side, and licensed Coast Guard captain Bob Crosby has made finding them his specialty for more than 20 years. Sign on for an excursion with his Blue Cat Guide Service and hop aboard his 21-foot boat outfitted with the latest technology to track the big fish in deep channels and secluded drop-offs. Make a day of it with a shore lunch on a sandbar and a quick dip to cool off. $600 per day for three, $50 each additional person. 157 Bridgewater Drive, Madison, Mississippi. 601-953-5767, bluecatguideservice.com