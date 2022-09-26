ajc logo
X

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival promises to be a real ‘hoot’ this year

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Hundreds of pumpkins will celebrate owls, including a 14-foot replica made of 150 gourds

Each year, Dollywood welcomes the fall with its Harvest Festival, which includes special decorations, musical acts and special menu items.

New for 2023 is Hoot Owl Hollow, an area in Craftsman’s Valley with hundreds of pumpkins that celebrate owls, including a 14-foot bird created with more than 150 carved pumpkins.

ExploreHow you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount

“I think everybody knows I believe every day the Smoky Mountains is beautiful and truly a gift from God,” Dolly Parton said in a press release, “but I do feel like fall is when He really puts on a show for all of us to admire and enjoy. As the leaves change, the mountains transform into a patchwork of bright, vibrant colors that make them look as if they’ve come alive. The hot summer days start to fade and crisp, cool winds bring that fresh mountain air down into the valleys and right into my Dollywood. To me, this has to be the most beautiful theme park in the whole world, because no park in the world is built right in the middle of the Smokies!

“I just know folks are going to get a kick out of the new Hoot Owl Hollow. And in ‘owl’ seriousness, I hope our guests make their own precious Smoky Mountain memories while they are here. As I look back on my favorite family memories, so many of them took place during this time of year, and I hope our guests leave with the those special moments they’ll share forever.”

More than 1900 performances are planned throughout the festival, which runs through Oct. 29, including Chapel Hart from “America’s Got Talent” at DP’s Celebrity Theater on Oct. 2; country music legend John Anderson on Oct. 10; contemporary Christian group Sidewalk Prophets on Sept. 28; and Knoxville’s Emily Ann Roberts, who placed second on season nine of “The Voice,” on Oct. 20.

You can find the full schedule on Dollywood.com.

ExploreJust in time for spooky season: 5 Halloween must-sees around the South

The treats don’t end there. Dollywood’s culinary team has whipped up harvest specials that include bratwursts, smoked andouille sausage mac and cheese, sweet potato poutine, pumpkin spice churros and pumpkin spice iced coffee. You should leave room for the maple pecan bacon funnel cake and apple pie milkshake, too.

Dollywood is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day during the Harvest Festival, with the exception of Tuesdays, when it will be closed. For more information and a park operating calendar, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.

Looking for more getaway ideas? Check out The Atlanta Journa-Constitution’s Travel page at ajc.com/travel.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 62h ago

Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

The Jolt: Atlanta leaders will join Biden to celebrate Braves at the White House
3h ago

Geoff Collins out as Georgia Tech coach, Todd Stansbury likely out as AD
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta Mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta Mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Except for Tech, all future Georgia non-conference games in jeopardy
53m ago
The Latest

Credit: Bryson City TDA

Fall Travel: Take time to re-connect with a romantic getaway
19m ago
Hate driving? And flying? This company has a new way for travelers to visit Myrtle Beach
1h ago
Go Georgia: Where to enjoy unique, delicious food in Georgia
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves to mark World Series championship on Monday at White House
12h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top