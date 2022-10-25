ajc logo
Do you love Atlanta? Here are some of the South’s other best cities to visit

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
It’s going to be a fun trip

Good music, a frenetic nightlife, decadent food, inspiring culture — Atlanta has it all. For those that live in Georgia’s capital city, it may seem that way. All the same, the entire swath of southern America is filled with amazing wonders worth experiencing.

For those that are in love with Atlanta, there is an incredible reason to visit one of these four southern cities for your next vacation.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

A short drive from Atlanta, Chattanooga, Tennessee is an easy pick for this list. The city is filled with amazing food and unique shops. For those used to the concrete jungle of downtown Atlanta, Chattanooga will also be a refreshing vacation of fresh air and green vegetation.

Atlanta Aquarium fans will want to flock to the Tennessee Aquarium, which offers an unmatched variety of fresh water exhibits. Rock City Gardens and Ruby Falls are wonderful places to take the family sight seeing. For the whiskey lovers out there, the city has an amazing collection of bourbon distilleries that you can tour.

Nashville, Tennessee

It’s difficult to mention the south’s coolest cities to visit without tossing Nashville into the ring. A music lovers paradise, Nashville has an unmatched nightlife within the south.

Filled to the brim with bachelor parties and bass thumping music venues, Atlanta Midtown and downtown partiers will feel right at home at Music City.

Montgomery, Alabama

Atlanta’s culinary offerings are legendary. From the exotic offers of Buford Highway to the world-class BBQ of the city’s metro, there’s a lot of good eatin’. For the best of the latter, you will want to visit Montgomery, Alabama.

“We’re more than world changing history in Montgomery,” the city’s tourism website said. “Not only can you stand in the footsteps of heroes like Rosa Parks and Dr. King, but you can also taste the heart and soul of the south, find outdoor adventure on our riverfront and trails, and experience world-class arts and culture. Discover the perfect blend of charming southern town and vibrant new south city in Montgomery.”

Louisville, Kentucky

Atlanta Braves fans have a number of reasons to visit Louisville, Kentucky. The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory offers an amazing tour for those looking to learn how the MLB’s most famous bats are made for instance. Sports fans can also visit Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby.

As with any major Kentucky city, it is nigh impossible to stop by without checking out the amazing bourbon distilleries. For sports fans looking to take the edge off, there is a lot of amazing culture to soak in at Louisville, Kentucky.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

