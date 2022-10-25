Do you love Atlanta? Here are some of the South’s other best cities to visit

Filled to the brim with bachelor parties and bass thumping music venues, Atlanta Midtown and downtown partiers will feel right at home at Music City.

Montgomery, Alabama

Atlanta’s culinary offerings are legendary. From the exotic offers of Buford Highway to the world-class BBQ of the city’s metro, there’s a lot of good eatin’. For the best of the latter, you will want to visit Montgomery, Alabama.

“We’re more than world changing history in Montgomery,” the city’s tourism website said. “Not only can you stand in the footsteps of heroes like Rosa Parks and Dr. King, but you can also taste the heart and soul of the south, find outdoor adventure on our riverfront and trails, and experience world-class arts and culture. Discover the perfect blend of charming southern town and vibrant new south city in Montgomery.”

Louisville, Kentucky

Atlanta Braves fans have a number of reasons to visit Louisville, Kentucky. The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory offers an amazing tour for those looking to learn how the MLB’s most famous bats are made for instance. Sports fans can also visit Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby.

As with any major Kentucky city, it is nigh impossible to stop by without checking out the amazing bourbon distilleries. For sports fans looking to take the edge off, there is a lot of amazing culture to soak in at Louisville, Kentucky.