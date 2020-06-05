If you don’t have much time for a vacation this fall, perhaps you should consider a staycation or nearby roadtrip. Here in Georgia, there are plenty of places to explore, from the mountains to the beach.

And when you reach your destination, there are plenty of unique places to stay. Here are 10 Airbnbs to check out across Georgia, from treehouses, cabins, tiny houses and glamping destinations.

Secluded Intown Treehouse

Among the most desired treehouses in the world, this spot in Atlanta is among the most popular listings, based on the frequency that active listings appear on people’s wish lists.

Hidden away in Buckhead, there are three connected treehouse rooms that rent for $389 a night, with a two-night minimum. Be sure to book early; dates for this rental sell out fast.

Alpaca Treehouse in Bamboo Forest

The Alpaca Treehouse getaway near Flat Shoals Road in East Atlanta is ideal for two guests and has two beds, plus one full bath, a half bath and, oh — did we mention the onsite llamas and alpacas?

Diamond Oaks Treehouse Skylight Suite

This Savannah suite is part of a bed and breakfast home in the city’s historical fishing village and is perfect for a couples or besties getaway. The hosts describe the venue as “a magical space with six skylights with views of stars and whimsical oaks.”

Cherry Blossom Yurt on Lookout Mountain

This North Georgia getaway features yurts and mountain woods. “Our yurts are surrounded by the mountain trees, and with colorful scenery, you would feel autumn dancing in the mountain breeze. In winter and spring, the beautiful vistas of the Chattanooga valley provide total serenity. During summer, you would find yourself tucked away in a peaceful forest,” according to the Airbnb listing.

The Riverside Cabin

You’ll find this “cozy cabin right on river, with access to the shared pool and hot tub,” in Blue Ridge. According to this listing, “The grounds include numerous walking trails and is conveniently located three miles from downtown Blue Ridge.”

Mountain Cabin on Cooper Creek

Head to Cooper Creek in Suches, about 20 miles from Blue Ridge, for a magical nature getaway among the waterfalls, rivers and mountains. The home features a king, queen and double, two bathrooms and is perfect for six guests.

Your Tiny Garden Home in Candler Park

Enjoy your weekend in a tiny space. This “hidden gem” is in a secluded area of Candler Park. It offers close access to Little Five Points, Decatur and Midtown.

Unique Modern Tiny House

This is an intown option if you’re looking for a staycation in Edgewood. It’s “(n)estled in a beautiful fenced in back yard and super close to the hottest restaurants, shops and activities. Including Ponce City Market, Krog Street Market and of course the Beltline.”