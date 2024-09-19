Travel

Clingmans Dome in Smoky Mountains reverts to its Cherokee name, Kuwohi

More than 150 years ago, a surveyor named the highest peak in the park after a Confederate general
FILE - Members of the media walk down from Clingman's Dome tower while waiting for a total solar eclipse to begin in Great Smoky Mountains National Park at Clingman's Dome, Aug. 21, 2017. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By Associated Press
1 hour ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The highest peak at Great Smoky Mountains National Park is officially reverting to its Cherokee name more than 150 years after a surveyor named it for a Confederate general.

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names voted Wednesday in favor of a request from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to officially change the name Clingmans Dome to Kuwohi, according to a news release from the park. The Cherokee name for the mountain translates to “mulberry place.”

“The Great Smoky National Park team was proud to support this effort to officially restore the mountain and to recognize its importance to the Cherokee People,” superintendent Cassius Cash said in the release. “The Cherokee People have had strong connections to Kuwohi and the surrounding area, long before the land became a national park. The National Park Service looks forward to continuing to work with the Cherokee People to share their story and preserve this landscape together.”

Kuwohi is a sacred place for the Cherokee people and is the highest point within the traditional Cherokee homeland, according to the park. The peak is visible from the Qualla Boundary, home of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Great Smoky Mountains National Park closes Kuwohi every year for three half-days so predominantly Cherokee schools can visit the mountain and learn its history.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, on the Tennessee-North Carolina border, is America’s most visited national park, and Kuwohi is one its most popular sites, with more than 650,000 visitors per year. The peak became known as Clingmans Dome following an 1859 survey by geographer Arnold Guyot, who named it for Thomas Lanier Clingman, a Confederate brigadier general, as well as a lawyer, U.S. representative and senator from North Carolina, according to the park.

The name restoration proposal was submitted in January by Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Michell Hicks.

Associated Press
