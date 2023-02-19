X
Check out these cozy beach towns in Florida

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
These laid-back locations are perfect destinations for singles, couples or families

With spring break just around the corner, you’re likely dreaming of hitting the beach for some warm sand and sunshine.

Head to these five beaches in Florida, and you can enjoy the weather without the crowds. These laid-back beach towns are cozy destinations for singles, couples or families.

Apalachicola

Credit: Kelly Sally

Credit: Kelly Sally

“The name “Apalachicola” is a combination of the Hitchoti Indian words ‘apalahchi,’ meaning ‘on the other side,’ and ‘okli,’ meaning ‘people,’” according to floridasforgottencoast.com. “However, Apalachicola locals will tell you it means ‘land of the friendly people.’”

Boasting “some of the finest seafood in the country,” Apalachicola is a fishing town just slightly more than five hours from Atlanta. You can enjoy that seafood at a variety restaurants. But Apalachicola has more than just treats for the stomach.

The walkable town has several parks and nature trails for the whole family to enjoy. In the historic district, you can check out the homes of former river pilots and sea captains. There are more than 900 historical homes and buildings that date to the 1830s — all of which are can be seen on a self-guided walking tour.

Anna Maria Island

Credit: Photo courtesy Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce

Credit: Photo courtesy Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce

Do you prefer white sand beaches and crystal clear water for your vacation? Your destination should be Anna Maria Island. And, according to annamaria.com, now is the best time to visit because the weather isn’t too hot and the crowds are small.

Not only can you get unobstructed views of beautiful sunrises, active visitors can enjoy kayaking, snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding and other activities along the Gulf Coast side of Florida.

The walkable island means you won’t need a car, and there are bikes to rent if you prefer to get around a little quicker.

Seaside

Credit: Contributed by Steven Brooke

Credit: Contributed by Steven Brooke

About 325 miles south of Atlanta, Seaside is best known as the filming location of the Jim Carrey movie “The Truman Show.”

Developed in 1981, Seaside “has everything worth touring, from white sandy beaches and beautiful hiking trails to the farmer’s market,” thetravel.com wrote.

When you’ve had enough sun for the day, head to an art gallery, music store or book store for a souvenir, or check out live music at the amphitheater.

Fernandina Beach

Credit: Mary Alice Sanders / Special

Credit: Mary Alice Sanders / Special

History meets seashore at this town near Amelia Island, about five hours from Atlanta.

In addition to beaches along the Atlantic Ocean, you can explore historical attractions, restaurants and galleries along Main Street.

History buffs should make time to explore the 19th century Fort Clinch near the northern tip of Amelia Island. Or bring your clubs and hit a round at one of the area’s championship golf courses.

Captiva Island

In this laid-back town, visitors “wake up late, enjoy breakfast leisurely, and spend the day relaxing at the beach,” thetravel.com wrote in naming Captiva Island its top small-town destination.

In addition to perfect weather, you can go fishing, golfing, bike riding or boating. Doing the latter will enable you to check out dolphins, manatees and a variety of island birds.

If you’re traveling with children, South Seas Island Resort offers children’s programs for all ages — “from sailing school and mermaid- and pirate-play sessions to on-the-beach day camps and a popular catch-and-release fishing program,” according to visitflorida.com.

