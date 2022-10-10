Black Mountain offers a taste of Asheville without the crowds

Shop for gift items imported from dozens of countries like Polish pottery, Italian glass, Swedish Dala horses and French pocketknives at Europa; exceptional and surprisingly diverse wines (plus beer, gourmet foods and hostess gifts) at Merry Wine Market; books and toys while sipping an espresso at Sassafras on Sutton; and garden plants and whimsical outdoor décor at Mellie Mac’s Garden Shack.

Sprawled across three buildings along Black Mountain’s main artery is Town Hardware & General Store. Opened in 1928, it’s a throwback to yesteryear with its clanging bell at the door, creaky wood floors, tin ceiling and extensive merchandise selection. This is the place to buy all kinds of hardware and tools, lawn and garden implements and plumbing and electrical needs, along with general store-style items like kitchen gadgets, cookware, small appliances, canning products, cards, home décor and more.

Like Ashville, Black Mountain has its own dynamic food and beverage scene. A variety of craft beers fill the taps at Black Mountain Brewing and Lookout Brewing Company in town or at Pisgah Brewing Company just minutes west of downtown. For a different taste of Black Mountain, try the dry ciders and session meads made from local apples and honey at Black Mountain Cider & Mead or the local grain-to-glass gins, whiskies and rye at Oak and Grist Distilling Company.

When hunger strikes, Black Mountain obliges with international surprises, including creative French crepes and Argentinian empanadas at La Guinguette and South African-inspired cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients and produce from the garden at The Bush Farmhouse. Fine dining at Milton’s in the Monte Vista Hotel includes burrata salad, Sunburst Farms trout or rack of venison, while classic house-ground burgers and secret recipe hot dogs are fine-tuned at newly opened Foothills Grange, an open-air eatery, bar and outdoor venue. For dessert, there’s Hey Hey Cupcake.

Once you’ve had enough of civilization, it’s time to explore the natural beauty in and around Black Mountain. Lake Tomahawk Park is a 16-acre oasis in the middle of town, featuring a lake, a half-mile lakefront loop walking trail, playground, tennis courts, gardens, fishing pier and a picnic pavilion, all with stunning views of the Seven Sisters mountain range.

Nearby Black Mountain Veterans Park features three trails: River Loop Trail runs along the Swannanoa River; the Oaks Trail connects the park to downtown Black Mountain; and the Community Garden Trail loops around the Dr. John Wilson Community Garden and meadows, as well as nine holes of the Black Mountain Disc Golf Course.

For hikers looking to cover greater distances in a more natural setting, Montreat Wilderness at the Montreat Conference Center, a Christian mountain retreat founded in 1897, boasts 2,500 acres of pristine wilderness protected by a conservation easement. There are more than 20 trails stretching over 40 miles, as well as boat rentals on Lake Susan, the Jones Wildlife Sanctuary, a nature center, camping and picnic areas.

Many roads may lead to Asheville, but the route less taken to Black Mountain is filled with many of the same delights as well some unexpected surprises in this charming Western North Carolina town. The scale may be smaller, and that can be a good thing.

IF YOU GO

Black Mountain, North Carolina, is 211 north east of Atlanta off I-40

WHAT TO DO

Lake Tomahawk Park. Free. Dawn to dusk. 401 Laurel Circle Drive. 828-669-2052, www.townofblackmountain.org/2474/Lake-Tomahawk-Park.

Black Mountain Veterans Park. Free. Sunrise to sunset (or until the field lights go out). 10 Veterans Park Drive. 828-669-2052, www.rockhilleventcenter.com.

Montreat Wilderness. Free. 401 Assembly Drive, Montreat. 800-572-2257, www.montreat.org.

Black Mountain Center for the Arts. Exhibits are free. Varied pricing for shows, classes and events. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 225 W. State St. 828-669-0930, www.blackmountainarts.org.

Swannanoa Valley History Center. Free, donations encouraged. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. 223 W. State St. 828-669-9566, www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org.

WHERE TO DRINK

Black Mountain Brewing. In-town brewery with a rotating tap selection and views of the mountains. 131 Broadway Ave. 828-357-5010, www.blkmtnbrewing.com.

Lookout Brewing Company. Small-batch craft brewery featuring food trucks and live music. 103 S. Ridgeway Ave. 828-357-5169, www.lookoutbrewing.com.

Pisgah Brewing Company. Organic microbrewery just outside of downtown. 2948 U.S. 70. 828-669-0190, www.pisgahbrewing.com.

Black Mountain Cider & Mead. Cidery and meadery using local apples and honey. 104 Eastside Drive, No. 307. 828-419-0089, www.blackmountainciderworks.com.

Oak and Grist Distilling. Local grain to glass distillery. 15567 Grovestone Road. 828-357-5750, www.oakandgrist.com.

WHERE TO EAT

La Guinguette. French and Latin American café. $9-$16 entrees. 105 Richardson Blvd. 888-434-7810, www.laguinguettecreperie.com.

The Bush Farmhouse. South African-inspired cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients. $18-$48 entrees. 151 S. Ridgeway Ave. 828-357-5367, www.bushfarmhouse.com.

Milton’s. Southern seed-to-fork cuisine in the boutique lobby and patio of the Monte Vista Hotel. $21-$42 entrees. 308 W. State St. 828-669-8870, www.miltonsblackmountain.com.

Foothills Grange. Expansive outdoor eatery and bar. $8-$17 entrees. 120 Broadway Ave. 828-357-8499, www.foothillslocalmeats.com.

Hey Hey Cupcake. Cupcakery serving up other sweet treats. 102 W. State St. 828-669-2253, www.miltonsblackmountain.com.

WHERE TO STAY

Monte Vista Hotel. Upscale boutique hotel. $159 and up, including continental breakfast. 308 W. State St. 828-669-8870, www.mvhotel.com.

Red Rocker Inn. 1896 Victorian bed and breakfast. $185 and up, including breakfast. 136 N. Dougherty St. 828-669-5991, www.redrockerinn.com.

TOURIST INFO

Black Mountain-Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce. 201 E. State St., Black Mountain. 828-669-2300. www.exploreblackmountain.com.