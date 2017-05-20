X

Atlanta named one of the best summer vacation spots for 2017

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
May 18, 2017

Hoping for a getaway this year? A new report suggests you should consider a staycation, because Atlanta has been named one of the best summer vacation spots by WalletHub.

» RELATED: This Georgia city is one of the top travel destinations for 2017

The finance website came up with its results by analyzing 80 of the most popular U.S. vacation cities using 38 metrics categorized into six sections: travel costs and hassles; local costs; attractions; weather conditions; activities; and safety.

Metro Atlanta came in at No. 6, while Las Vegas and Los Angeles took first and second place, respectively.

The Peach City was No. 4 for travel costs and hassles and No. 6 for activities. It also racked up points in the weather and attractions sections, cracking the top 20 in both of those rankings.

»RELATED: Two Georgia shops among the best in the South, one takes top honors

A few other Southern cities made the cut, too. Orlando was No. 3, Houston was No. 7 and Dallas was No. 8 overall.

Want to know how other areas fared? Take a look at the map of findings below.

Source: WalletHub

