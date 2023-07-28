‘Americana’ theme park planned on Route 66

THG, an independent theme park developer, announced on July 20 that it is taking on a new project in collaboration with Mansion Entertainment Group, the creation of American Heartland Theme Park in Vinita, Oklahoma. As revealed in a CNN report, the massive 125-acre “Americana” theme park along the iconic Route 66 is expected to cost roughly $2 billion and be roughly the size of Disneyland.

“I am so excited to embark on this extraordinary project, joining forces with this talented collection of teams,” Erik Neergaard, Chief Creative Officer at THG, said in a press release. “Our collaboration brings together decades of expertise and creativity. We are honored that Mansion Entertainment Group is leading the development of this captivating and unforgettable destination. This is one of the first independent theme parks of this scale to be built in the US in many years.”

In total, the development will span 1,000 acres. The theme park portion will feature an “Americana-themed environment” of rides, live shows, family attractions, food, beverages and waterways. For the first phase of development, an RV park with cabins is anticipated for spring 2025. The theme park and resort, however, is not expected to open until sometime in 2026.

“We feel like this project will be a gamechanger for tourism in not only Northeast Oklahoma but the entire region,” Kristy Adams, a sales and marketing executive for the development, said in an email to CNN Travel. “We have already met with several tourism partners and are excited to start promoting this addition to the great state of Oklahoma.”

The RV park will feature 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins, while the resort will feature a 300-room hotel and an indoor water park. The theme park will be separated into six different Americana-themed destinations.

“THG lead conceptual design work for the new American Heartland Theme Park, combining the nostalgic charm of a traditional amusement park with modern-day elements,” THG said in a press release. “The new park features a collection of six distinctly American lands to welcome guests on a journey through the best of the American story. Families will find thrilling rides and heartwarming shows as they discover Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis. This independent regional theme park will be located in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66 and promises to deliver an immersive and captivating experience for visitors.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

