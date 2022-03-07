5 tips to help make the most of a family vacation

As travel restrictions are lifting, many families are planning vacations for the first time in a while. Ideally, we’d all like to have a family vacation that plays out like in the movies — a doting mother, an enthusiastic father and siblings getting along with no issues. However, we know the reality of the situation. Being locked in a room, on a cruise ship or at a resort with your family 24/7 can be anything but relaxing.
Here are some tips to make the most of your vacation and enjoy time with your family.
Pick a destination that’s fun for everyone
Finding the perfect place for a family vacation is key to start things off smooth. If there are children, look into family-friendly beaches, or an all-inclusive family resort. All-inclusive resorts usually have agendas and events for the entire family; all you have to do is sign up.
Remember to relax
From screaming kids to a messed up reservation, there are lots of potential snags that can disrupt your vacation and cause tempers to rise. Remember that a vacation is supposed to be an opportunity to relax. Don’t let things you cannot control make you angry and shift the mood of the vacation.
Give everyone a task
Sometimes we lose track of planning and forget that there are other people coming along. Whether you’re traveling with a group of adults or you’re bringing the kids along too, it’s important to make sure that everyone knows they’re being heard. Dividing responsibilities or tasks for a vacation lets them know it’s their vacation too. For children especially, being allowed to pick a place to eat or a fun activity can make them feel included.
Carve out some alone time — or some spouse time
For true relaxation, set aside some alone time — or some time for you and your partner. Picking a family-friendly resort or cruise means you’ll be able to drop the kids off at the communal daycare or other activity and enjoy a nice dinner, walk on the beach, time at the spa or romantic drinks uninterrupted.
Get a travel agent
Whether you have a big family or there’s just a few of you, vacation planning can be tough. Most vacations are canceled because of the pain in planning it. Hiring a travel agent can give you more time to pack, shop and relax later. Not having to worry about the details puts you at ease and lets you start enjoying your vacation from the start.
