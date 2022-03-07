Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

5 tips to help make the most of a family vacation

caption arrowCaption
Ways to Enjoy a Family Vacation.As travel restrictions are lifting, many families are starting to plan the perfect vacation.However, being stuck in a room, on a cruise ship, or at a resort 24/7 with family, is anything but relaxing.There are some sure-fire ways to make sure your vacation is fun, relaxing, and one to remember. .Picking a mutual place leaves room to ensure there's something for everyone..Remember to relax and don't get stressed over the little things you cannot control.Give everyone a task. From picking a place to eat or a family activity to do, it will help others feel a part of the process.Make some alone time for you or your spouse. Connecting with your partner or yourself is just as important as connecting with family.Get a travel agent. Travel agents' main job is to take the stress off of you so you can focus on the fun

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As travel restrictions are lifting, many families are planning vacations for the first time in a while. Ideally, we’d all like to have a family vacation that plays out like in the movies — a doting mother, an enthusiastic father and siblings getting along with no issues. However, we know the reality of the situation. Being locked in a room, on a cruise ship or at a resort with your family 24/7 can be anything but relaxing.

Here are some tips to make the most of your vacation and enjoy time with your family.

Pick a destination that’s fun for everyone

Finding the perfect place for a family vacation is key to start things off smooth. If there are children, look into family-friendly beaches, or an all-inclusive family resort. All-inclusive resorts usually have agendas and events for the entire family; all you have to do is sign up.

Remember to relax

From screaming kids to a messed up reservation, there are lots of potential snags that can disrupt your vacation and cause tempers to rise. Remember that a vacation is supposed to be an opportunity to relax. Don’t let things you cannot control make you angry and shift the mood of the vacation.

ExploreThese countries are opening to American tourists

Give everyone a task

Sometimes we lose track of planning and forget that there are other people coming along. Whether you’re traveling with a group of adults or you’re bringing the kids along too, it’s important to make sure that everyone knows they’re being heard. Dividing responsibilities or tasks for a vacation lets them know it’s their vacation too. For children especially, being allowed to pick a place to eat or a fun activity can make them feel included.

Carve out some alone time — or some spouse time

For true relaxation, set aside some alone time — or some time for you and your partner. Picking a family-friendly resort or cruise means you’ll be able to drop the kids off at the communal daycare or other activity and enjoy a nice dinner, walk on the beach, time at the spa or romantic drinks uninterrupted.

ExploreThese scenic boardwalks make for a perfect family seaside getaway

Get a travel agent

Whether you have a big family or there’s just a few of you, vacation planning can be tough. Most vacations are canceled because of the pain in planning it. Hiring a travel agent can give you more time to pack, shop and relax later. Not having to worry about the details puts you at ease and lets you start enjoying your vacation from the start.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Spring travel: 8 primo places for a beach getaway
6h ago
6 truly unusual places to stay on vacation
Wander off the main highway and discover these unexpected vacation finds
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top