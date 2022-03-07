5 tips to help make the most of a family vacation

Remember to relax

From screaming kids to a messed up reservation, there are lots of potential snags that can disrupt your vacation and cause tempers to rise. Remember that a vacation is supposed to be an opportunity to relax. Don’t let things you cannot control make you angry and shift the mood of the vacation.

Give everyone a task

Sometimes we lose track of planning and forget that there are other people coming along. Whether you’re traveling with a group of adults or you’re bringing the kids along too, it’s important to make sure that everyone knows they’re being heard. Dividing responsibilities or tasks for a vacation lets them know it’s their vacation too. For children especially, being allowed to pick a place to eat or a fun activity can make them feel included.