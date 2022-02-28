These countries are opening to American tourists

Last year put a damper on many industries, especially in the world of travel. Whether it was seeing family for the holidays, a friends’ trip or a much needed solo vacation, plans were abruptly put on hold as many countries closed their borders.
As Omicron spread, many wondered “is it safe to travel?” There is now a light at the end of the tunnel. Travel restrictions have lifted, and many countries have adjusted their travel restrictions, welcoming American tourists — as long as they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus.
Canada
Canada is allowing only vaccinated American travelers, as long as they receive a vaccine from a Canada-approved source (Pzifer, Moderna, J&J or AstraZeneca). When landing in Canada be prepared to pay $40 for an additional test.
Denmark
Unvaccinated Americans have to submit a test once they arrive and quarantine for ten days, which can be shortened to six days with a negative test result. Visitors who are vaccinated can enter the country without a test or quarantining. Click here for more information.
Italy
Italy is open to all Americans; however, you must complete a self-declaration form prior to arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must adhere to the same testing requirements and quarantine for up to five days upon arriving in Italy. Quarantine will be lifted once the test result is negative.
Saudi Arabia
In addition to the required vaccinations and booster shots, all Americans must show a negative test result whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. For more list on restrictions click here.
South Africa
To visit South Africa, the most popular vacation destination in Africa, you will have to provide a negative test result within three days (72 hours) of your arrival. If you do not provide a negative test, you’ll have to self-quarantine. Note: Due to concerns over the Omicron variant, the U.S. Department of State has categorized South Africa as a Level 4.
Sweden
Sweden is open to all vaccinated and unvaccinated American tourists as long as they show proof of a negative test result within two days (48 hours) prior to travel.
Turks and Caicos
Turks and Caicos is requiring all visitors older than 16 to be fully vaccinated. All travelers have to share a health information questionnaire prior to travel.
Thailand
Thailand is only open to vaccinated travelers. In addition, travelers are required to stay in a government-approved hotel for the first and fifth nights of their trips, where they will take and await the results of a Covid-19 test. You must show proof of prepayment for the hotel stays and the tests themselves.
United Kingdom
The United Kingdom is welcoming all vaccinated and unvaccinated persons with a set of guidelines. If you’re vaccinated, you must provide proof of vaccination. If you’re not vaccinated, you must have a negative test taken no more than two days (48 hours) prior to your landing in the U.K.
Venezuela
Venezuela has opened its doors with no quarantine requirements and there are no longer any curfews. However, the U.S. State Department has issued a warning to those wanting to travel to Venezuela, categorizing this South American country at Level 4: Do Not Travel due to civil unrest, arbitrary police arrests and kidnapping threats.
While finding the perfect international destination for your next vacation, keep in mind the U.S. Department of State’s travel guides and country level categories.
About the Author