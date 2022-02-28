These countries are opening to American tourists

Saudi Arabia

In addition to the required vaccinations and booster shots, all Americans must show a negative test result whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. For more list on restrictions click here.

South Africa

To visit South Africa, the most popular vacation destination in Africa, you will have to provide a negative test result within three days (72 hours) of your arrival. If you do not provide a negative test, you’ll have to self-quarantine. Note: Due to concerns over the Omicron variant, the U.S. Department of State has categorized South Africa as a Level 4.

Sweden

Sweden is open to all vaccinated and unvaccinated American tourists as long as they show proof of a negative test result within two days (48 hours) prior to travel.

Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos is requiring all visitors older than 16 to be fully vaccinated. All travelers have to share a health information questionnaire prior to travel.

Thailand

Thailand is only open to vaccinated travelers. In addition, travelers are required to stay in a government-approved hotel for the first and fifth nights of their trips, where they will take and await the results of a Covid-19 test. You must show proof of prepayment for the hotel stays and the tests themselves.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is welcoming all vaccinated and unvaccinated persons with a set of guidelines. If you’re vaccinated, you must provide proof of vaccination. If you’re not vaccinated, you must have a negative test taken no more than two days (48 hours) prior to your landing in the U.K.

Venezuela

Venezuela has opened its doors with no quarantine requirements and there are no longer any curfews. However, the U.S. State Department has issued a warning to those wanting to travel to Venezuela, categorizing this South American country at Level 4: Do Not Travel due to civil unrest, arbitrary police arrests and kidnapping threats.

While finding the perfect international destination for your next vacation, keep in mind the U.S. Department of State’s travel guides and country level categories.