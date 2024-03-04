5 cities with the best cherry blossoms

The pink floral budding trees were gifted to various U.S. cities from Japan in 1912, according to the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Now there are events celebrating the tree around the country, with the main attraction held in Washington.

The cherry blossom “symbolizes both life and death, beauty and violence. As the coming of spring promises new life, so the blooming of cherry blossoms brings a sense of vitality and vibrancy,” Japan Airlines wrote.

If you want to travel around the country this year, why not have a cherry blossom checklist along the way? Here are five cities around the United States with amazing cherry blossoms.

Macon

Macon is the cherry blossom capital of the world. Each year it holds a Cherry Blossom Festival — this year it’s March 15-24. The city is transformed into a pink wonderland with more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees.

With pageants, food, music and plenty of family-friendly activities, the festival is a great way to say hello to spring. If you’re in it solely for the flowers, there is a map of the cherry blossom trail that begins at the visitor’s center in downtown Macon and takes you on a path of 12 historical districts with more than 6,500 structures and plenty of cherry blossoms to admire.

Seattle

The historic college has more than 30 cherry trees planted in the University of Washington’s Liberal Arts Quadrangle. “The trees were replanted at the university in 1964 after being moved from the Washington Park Arboretum,” Country Living wrote.

Although many visitors flock to the location to see the perfectly planted trees nestled in the middle of campus, it can be hard to find a spot to set up camp for a picnic. Instead, go for a walk on a two-mile loop that starts at the quad and takes you on a journey throughout campus.

St. Louis

St. Louis’ cherry blossoms can be from the comforts of a car. While taking a trip on M-37, there are more than 2 million trees along the drive that reach peak season in May. If you want to walk a trail, the Leelanau Trail is 17 miles and makes for a great selfie.

If you want to make a day of it, a visit to the Missouri Botanical Garden has plenty of options, along with events, resources, shopping and dining experiences.

San Francisco

Cherry blossoms start to bloom a little later in San Francisco than in most areas of the country — usually coming to full blossom by mid-April. At the Japanese Tea Garden, which started as 1 acre in 1894 but has since expanded to 5 acres in the heart of Golden Gate Park, visitors are transported to a Japanese-style garden offering cherry blossoms, statues, architecture and more.

Cincinnati

In the 1930s, then-Mayor Russell Wilson was gifted 1,000 cherry trees that were divided between Eden and Ault parks. “Since then, Cincinnati Parks staff and the Japan America Society have worked hard to bring more trees to the cherry grove and maintain them,” Ault Park Advisory Council wrote.

From visiting a college campus to driving a few hours away to Macon, there’s plenty of beauty around this spring. To get the most out of the experience, visit a location during its Cherry Blossom Festival.