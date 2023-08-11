What employees say makes Supreme Lending Southeast a great workplace

Supreme Lending Southeast Region, AJC’s top midsize workplace for 2023, has the mission of “serving others before self.” From the top, the message is that the focus should be on people, not profits.

The AJC asked key employees about issues closest to their hearts: working there, opportunities for advancement and the need for a work/life balance. Here are their comments, followed by anonymous feedback from employees who participated in the survey and completed the statement: “I love Supreme Lending because ...”

Bart Maldonado

Maldonado attended St. Pius X High School in Atlanta, and received his associate’s degree in culinary arts and his Bachelor’s in marketing and food service management, both from Johnson & Wales University. He worked in the restaurant industry for 22 years. He joined Supreme Lending Southeast Regional six years ago and is currently the senior loan officer.

Why is Supreme Lending Southeast Region a great place to work?

“I have never been in a company before that’s basically said, ‘You have no limits.’ It’s just such a rarity in business that people say who they are, and that’s really who they are. It’s such a refreshing company to work for. There is nothing I won’t have the opportunity to do if I will put the work in.”

Are there opportunities for advancement?

“There won’t ever be anybody saying you can’t do that or you’re growing too fast. It’s just a different mentality that Supreme has that most people don’t. I drank the Supreme Koolaid and will until the day I die.”

Does the company help you in achieving a good work/life balance?

“Yes, through our Personal and Professional Best Program, we have small groups where we address topics like heath and fitness, faith and community, fun and recreation, etc. We encourage our teammates to balance all six major aspects of life and to use that balance to find peace, purpose and focus. But it is a common thread, and often leadership will make sure you are taking time for family. I am very aware when my guys are burning out and encourage them to take a break to refocus. That time is just as important as work and such a key to our success.”

Sherina Pate

Credit: Special to The AJC Credit: Special to The AJC

A member of the management leadership team and sales manager, Pate is a graduate of Atlanta’s Spelman College. She worked in the corporate world, then at HomeBanc with Flood before coming to Supreme Lending. As a senior loan originator with Supreme, Pate manages several agent offices, builder accounts, and a book of client and external referral businesses.

Why is Supreme Lending Southeast Region a great place to work?

“I came to Supreme about seven years ago, having gone through the market crash (of 2008) and jumped around a few places. Pat came to me and said: ‘Come back home.’ I have been given the opportunity to lead and train, as well, now. That happened just last year, and I’ve stepped into more of a management role. I need to work for a company that cares about me first as a person. Pat mentioned personal best, the ability to just connect as a family more so than as coworkers. We share our downtime together, struggle together, are open and honest, and heard. Pat is one of the best. He is always putting his ear to the ground. He is always first, and if we say we need this, he’s not going to sleep until it’s developed, implemented and rolled out in an excellent way. It just shows he cares. He knows my kids. He asks about what’s going on in their lives and mine.”

Does the company offer you opportunities for advancement?

“I know God’s always No. 1 in Pat’s life, so I know he leads from a place of grace and spiritual morality. At 53, I am definitely looking to grow. I think that opportunity exists. It’s like with any company; you have to bring it. I want the best around me. Pat wants the best around him. The opportunity is there for anyone who brings their best and comes with the right attitude. There’s an opportunity for anyone in the company to move forward and make a name for themselves.”

Does the company help you to achieve a proper work/life balance?

“We definitely work hard, and we work a lot. I think that’s just in our nature. For me, I push. I’m hungry, and I’m humble. I definitely had a work/life balance when I needed it — when my kids were younger and playing baseball. And I never missed an event. I never missed my obligations as a mom. It was just a non-negotiable for me. And the company gives us the ability to balance when needed. Right now, I don’t need that balance, so I grind all of the time. That’s just by choice. The personal/professional best focus of making people really identify the areas they do lack balance in is great. it helps us to see where we might need to develop. For me, right now, relationships might be on the back burner because I’m putting three kids through college. And I’m just working, working, working. What personal and professional best has done for me has made me stop every year and say: ‘Where do I need to renew relationships? Where do I need to focus on my health and well-being? I may have put those things on the back burner because I am focused on providing the best opportunities for my boys. But whatever you need in life — in this organization, you can find it, for sure.”

Jimmy Bohler

Credit: Special to the AJC Credit: Special to the AJC

Bohler, operations manager and a member of the leadership team, has a connection to Pat Flood that dates back 30 years, when he started shining shoes for people at HomeBanc sales meetings. “I was horrible at it, but he would let me come in the summers and shine people’s shoes to make some extra money. Mr. Flood, I have known him and his family for a very long time. ... When I got out of school in 2009, I knew I wanted to work for Pat because I knew what kind of person he was.” He received his Bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and his MBA from Auburn University in Montgomery.

What makes Supreme a great place to work?

“First and foremost, we focus on people, making a difference in their lives; we don’t focus on profit. That’s something I’ve always heard since I came in the door years ago. You feel the love people have for each other here — that’s the kind of culture we have. It’s just a caring organization. We care about people, but we challenge them, too. I want to be challenged, to grow, and to get better, as well. We’re always motivated to be better, and it’s not just in our work life.”

Are there opportunities for advancement?

“If you want to work here, you have to be committed to being your best. That doesn’t come easy. But just like anything in life that’s worth having, you have to put in some sweat. If you show up, are willing to put in the work and have the right attitude of service to others before self, and put your ego and yourself to the side, then you can rise pretty quickly. If you told any of my friends or teachers in college that I was going to be on a leadership team, their jaws would be on the floor. So yes, that would be loud and clear that yes, there is potential for advancement. It’s not that complicated. It is having the right attitude, doing what’s asked of you, and doing it with an attitude of service. That opens endless doors. "

Does the company help you to achieve a proper work/life balance?

Yes, Supreme encourages us all to not spend our time, but rather to invest our time each day. That said, whether we’re at work or at home, we’re constantly being motivated to lean in and make the most of each and every minute. Pat has reminded us that we only have a certain amount of time and energy at our disposal each day and inspires us to use them both wisely.

Our Personal and Professional Best program also offers practical advice on how to be our best in all areas of life. Working with Supreme Lending Southeast has motivated me to become a better husband and dad, while also allowing me to grow as a professional. My entire family is grateful that I have been blessed with the opportunity to be a part of the Supreme Southeast family.

Anonymous responses

Here are a few anonymous responses to the statement, “I love my job because ...”

“I always have someone to turn to that will give me undivided attention and have a sincere interest in providing me a solution or direction.”

“I have amazing flexibility with the ability to make an amazing impact on the lives of others.”

“I am a big part of assisting borrowers in getting their new home.”

“The culture is fantastic. The company has genuine values and pushes me to be my best every day.”

“I am encouraged to be relevant.”

“Everyone at this company cares about my professional best. But unlike other companies, Supreme Lending cares about everyone being their personal best. The management holds me accountable for my goals, and Supreme Lending has an amazing training program with true experts.”

“Everyone helps each other. Period.”

“The camaraderie between the rest of my department/manager is unmatched. Supreme gives me everything I need and allows me to adjust my schedule to fit life outside of work. The Leadership team, from the top down, is very engaging and understanding.”

“The people I work with and what we stand for make me proud to work at Supreme.”

“There is space for creativity and growth.”

”The company truly cares and prioritizes people over profit. Working here has motivated me to get better in all the important areas of life (faith, family, finances, health, business, etc). No doubt that I am a better husband and dad as a result of my time invested with Supreme Lending.”

“We are all very good at what we do and accountable. Plus, I like everyone.”

That time is just as important as work. Such a key to our success.

Note: Some responses were edited for brevity