What employees say makes Cornerstone Christian Academy a great workplace

Cornerstone Christian Academy, AJC’s top small workplace for 2023, prides itself in being a private school that provides a nurturing but challenging learning environment for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Cornerstone takes a holistic approach to education that includes technology classes, competitive sports, community service opportunities, and the development of writing skills and analytical thinking.

The AJC asked key employees about issues closest to their hearts: why they love where they work, do they have opportunities to advance, and whether their leaders are supportive of them having a good work/life balance.

Here are their comments, followed by anonymous feedback from employees who completed the statement: “I love Cornerstone Christian Academy because ...”

Jake Dixon

Dixon, who has been at the school a decade, is director of Student Life/eighth grade history and teaches middle school history. A native of Duluth, he attended Wesleyan School for high school. He received his Bachelor’s degree in education with a focus on history from the University of Georgia.

What makes this a great workplace?

“Cornerstone’s workplace is bolstered by our amazing community of staff, administrators, parents and students. Through various stages of campus and school growth, our staff works as a united team to create an environment that is both nurturing and forward thinking. Our administrators consistently go above and beyond to keep Christ first while fostering a professional workplace. Our parent community actively engages and partners with the faculty to challenge, grow and encourage students. It speaks volumes about the Cornerstone community that, although we are a K-8 school, our graduates eagerly and willingly return to visit with their former teachers and coaches. As the years progress, I have grown to appreciate the uniqueness of the Cornerstone workplace, where community matters and people are valued.”

Have you had opportunities to advance?

“I feel very fortunate to work in a place that encourages professional advancement and consistently supports growth opportunities for staff members. As the school has expanded, I have taken on additional roles guiding our Student Life program ― including our house system, retreat initiatives, the student leadership program and our eighth-grade trip to Washington D.C. The chance to create opportunities for our staff and students to get to know each other in Christ-focused environments has been a true joy for me. Bible studies, zip lines, capital tours, and getting hit in the face with a pie have all found their way into my professional life.”

How do they encourage you to have a good work/life balance?

“I cannot recall a single school year that began without our staff being reminded that while we are called to serve, it should not be out of an “empty cup.” We are urged to seek what God has for us and set boundaries for our personal growth and well-being. During my time at Cornerstone, I am continually reminded of the value of work/life balance. That message is prioritized in our school culture, and it is modeled through the daily care and concern shown to the staff members.

Sara Bachtel

During her five years at Cornerstone, Bachtel has taught English and the Bible. After graduating from the University of Georgia in 2016, she worked in full-time college ministry with the UGA Wesley Foundation. She then spent a year as a faculty fellow at Wesleyan School.

What makes this a good workplace?

“Since my first year at Cornerstone, the staff and administration have encouraged, challenged and supported me. The English department consistently offers encouraging feedback when we collaborate and share ideas. I am motivated to grow as an instructor through professional development opportunities. When sharing new ideas, I have felt heard and supported by the administration to implement them. These are just a few of the many reasons Cornerstone is an exceptional workplace.”

Have you had opportunities to advance?

“Cornerstone is eager to champion its staff and provide opportunities for them to grow and stretch. One of the ways I have experienced this firsthand is through Cornerstone’s willingness to fund a trip for me to go to Israel this past summer. As a Bible and English teacher, I know the opportunity will be a life-changing experience and enhance my students’ classroom experience. I am grateful to be in a place where I am encouraged and inspired to grow as an individual and as a teacher.”

How do they encourage you to have a good work/life balance?

“When I first came to Cornerstone, I remember our headmaster telling the staff that we were to “serve from our saucer and not from our cup.” From day one, we were told that we would be better teachers if we could maintain a good work/life balance. I am grateful to work at a place where these values are esteemed and expressed throughout the faculty and student body.”

Deanna Peyer

Peyer has a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Master of Arts degree in education from Walden University. She taught kindergarten through fourth grade in North Carolina and in the Gwinnett County Public School System before joining Cornerstone in 2005. Currently, the 18-year Cornerstone veteran is principal of the Lower School.

What makes this a great workplace?

“Cornerstone is a great place to work because our mission is lived out daily. The school partners with the staff and families to provide a commitment to excellence in academics, all while embracing biblical truths. With this partnership among our school family, there is compassion, support and respect. Every day is a real joy to go to work with our Cornerstone family.”

Have you had opportunities to advance?

“Cornerstone is very supportive when it comes to continuing education and job advancement. The administrative team encourages the staff to attend conferences to enhance their teaching as well as support advanced degrees. In all my years at Cornerstone, I have attended world class conferences where I learned to transform my instruction with great student results. I have advanced to an administrative role after being in the classroom for 26 years. I appreciate that the school promotes growth and encourages us to grow in all areas of our lives.”

How do they encourage you to have a good work/life balance?

“I feel very blessed to be at a workplace where family comes first. Our head of school emphasizes the importance of being intentional with our personal time. I love that the school discourages internal emailing after the early evening hours so that we can focus on being the best spouses, parents and family members that we can be. Our school encourages self-care for the staff. This past year, we hosted a professional development day focusing on anxiety. It was beneficial to learn how to care for our students’ emotional well-being and ourselves. These types of things set the tone for a work/life balance.”

Anonymous responses

Here are a few anonymous responses to the statement, “I love my job because ...”

“Administration has an open door and is always supportive. I am heard and listened to when I have new ideas.”

“The culture does not tolerate gossip, cattiness, or negativity.”

“The students who attend Cornerstone have opportunities to participate in many different tctivities, allowing them to become leaders once they leave the school.”

“The staff is like-minded, and everyone is willing to do their part and wear many hats to contribute to the quality of education and the school’s success.”

“The school’s mission and core values are solid and upheld.”

“I have become a stronger leader and bolder in my teaching style and responsibilities because I am acknowledged as an important part of the school systems and culture.”

“At Cornerstone, I feel appreciated, and my ideas are valued. I love working with people that feel like family members.”

“First, I am surrounded by talented, kind, and professional staff. Next, parents at this school are invested in their child’s education and are supportive and responsive to teachers. Finally, I am spiritually and professionally fed at this wonderful school.”

“My coworkers are like a second family to me.”

”I can directly impact the lives of the next generation of leaders. In addition, I can support those individuals who pour now into the students daily.”

”I am given the tools and resources to be the best teacher. Furthermore, my colleagues are genuinely invested in me personally and professionally.”

“I am offered great flexibility in my work hours and whether I am remote or in person. The people at Cornerstone are the only reason I continue working. Nobody in the school with whom I would not want to teach and/or mentor my child. Everyone is compassionate and cares about our families and our staff.”

“I am supported and encouraged to try new things and take risks. If I am struggling, I receive the support I need. Everyone at Cornerstone treats everyone like family.”

“I love working with KIDS. The students are the reason I am here every day. I love working in a place where I can teach content and openly discuss my faith, point them to Jesus, and help them grow during their middle school journey.”

“I can have an impact on student lives within an organization that affirms and supports my values and beliefs.”

Note: Some responses were edited for brevity