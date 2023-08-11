Transwestern’s 3 keys to long-term success: diversity, equity, inclusion

Credit: Screengrab

Credit: Screengrab

AJC Top Workplaces
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
46 minutes ago
X

Transwestern Commercial Services of Georgia embraces diversity, equity and inclusion as the right thing to do and as a reflection of the company.

The Atlanta-based commercial real estate business stood out among 28 companies that responded to questions about DEI in the workplace. Sixteen other companies also excelled in DEI practices.

AJC survey partner Energage sent a questionnaire to all 2023 AJC Top Workplaces winners, giving them an opportunity to share how they are implementing DEI practices.

This is the first year Energage went beyond employees’ opinions of their workplaces’ diversity and, rather, looked at what companies do in practice.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are increasingly understood as critical to organizations’ long-term success,” said Kinsey Smith, Energage senior data analyst. “Hiring, promoting and supporting employees from a variety of backgrounds provide the opportunity to hear more perspectives, which makes for more ideas and better products better suited for a broader audience.”

The questionnaire examined recruiting and hiring, compensation and benefits, professional development, employee involvement, visible commitment and other areas.

Energage gave each of the 28 companies that responded a score based on its responses. Seventeen organizations with standout DEI scores were selected as tops in this category.

Transwestern ranked No. 1, with high marks for professional development, visible commitment and employee involvement.

The company excelled in: assessing representation across various professional development opportunities and offering mentorships and scholarships; offering multiple DEI training programs to all employees; tracking and incorporating DEI metrics; and supporting affinity groups with resources and leader involvement.

Hiring a diverse set of employees is only a starting point, Smith said. Employees need to be heard, given opportunities to excel and advance, and see people like themselves represented at the highest levels of the organization, she added.

“Diversity is meaningless without inclusion, and many organizations continue to work on intentional steps to foster equity and inclusion as they go,” she said. “That requires taking a critical eye to every part of the employee life cycle, from recruiting to exit.”

Other companies with standout scores are, in alphabetical order:

  • Alston & Bird
  • American Junior Golf Association
  • Atlanta Swim Academy
  • Collaborative Solutions, LLC
  • EDS Service Solutions
  • JenCare, a ChenMed Company
  • Lexis Nexis Risk
  • LocumTenens.com
  • Morris, Manning & Martin LLP
  • National Parking
  • ORTEC International USA
  • ParkMobile
  • Progressive Insurance
  • Relay Payments
  • Synovus Financial
  • White Cap

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Testimony begins in challenge of Ga. ban on treatment for trans kids58m ago

NEW DETAILS
Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

BREAKING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing
3h ago

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Composite photo

Top leaders’ economic insights: ‘Expensive,’ ‘unprecedented,’ ‘value’
46m ago
What employees say makes Arrow a top workplace
46m ago
Survey results: Workplace integrity more important than pay
46m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
7h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top