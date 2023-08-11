Top small workplaces earn special awards

In addition to the overall awards, the AJC presented special recognitions based on standout scores for employees’ anonymous responses to specific survey statements.

Leadership

Joseph Corbett, CEO/COO, Cumberland Group

Survey statement: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

Employee comments: “Joe is a no nonsense do-the-right-thing kind of guy who does not let processes or obstacles hinder our ability to do the right thing for employees and clients.”

Other top leaders: Sean Ruthven, CEO, Access Management Group; Kevin Moran and Roxana Shershin, co-founders, Digital Additive; Len Finkle, CEO, Profisee; Heather Rowles, executive director, Multi-Agency Alliance for Children.

New ideas

Coregistics

Survey statement: New ideas are encouraged at this company.

Employee comments: “Questions are continuously asked regarding what could we do better and/or what does one understand from a specific comment. These conversations consistently generate new ideas.”

Meaningfulness

Crisp Inc.

Survey statement: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.

Employee comments: “I get to help my clients grow their business.”

Values

Profisee Group Inc.

Survey statement: This company operates by strong values.

Employee comments: “Everyone’s opinions are regarded, irrespective of their position.”

Communication

SEI-Atlanta LLC

Survey statement: I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.

Employee comments: “Everyone is informed and can provide feedback/input in any areas you want to participate.”