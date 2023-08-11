Top large workplaces earn special awards

In addition to the overall awards, the AJC presented special recognitions based on employees’ anonymous responses to specific survey statements.

Leadership

Emily Kendrick, CEO, Arrow Exterminators Inc.

Survey statement: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

Employee comments: “Inspiration, caring and determination set the tone. We have a CEO who’s all that and more. Always pushing the envelope. Never satisfied with the status quo.”

Other top leaders: F. Stuart Gulley, president of Woodward Academy; Mark Albertus, superintendent of Carrollton City Schools; Glenn Williams, CEO, Primerica; Richard Hays, chairman and managing partner, Alston & Bird LLP.

Managers

Progressive Insurance

Survey statements: My manager helps me learn and grow. My manager cares about my concerns.

Employee comments: “By encouraging team involvement during meetings, introducing group projects and encouraging 100% participation. Monthly one-on-one to help us see how we’re doing and offering to find ways to get to the next level.”

Clued in Senior Management

Aprio LLP

Survey statement: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.

Employee comment: “Checks in with me often and keeps me informed on important decisions.”

Appreciation

Woodward Academy

Survey statement: I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.

Employee comments: “Regular praise for my work. Flexibility on time off to maintain work/life balance. Employee services like on-site vaccination clinics, yoga classes, etc.”

Work/Life Flexibility

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Survey statement: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.

Employee comment: “I have the flexibility to do what needs to be done to do my job but also the freedom to be able to schedule and do things with my family without having to sacrifice my time.”

Training

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Survey statement: I get the formal training I want for my career.

Employee comment: “Exposure to different ‘coaches’ has allowed me to extract what I need from each for professional development.”