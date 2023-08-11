Supreme Lending’s Pat Flood knew his talents early in life

Pat Flood, 61, president of mortgage lender Supreme Lending Southeast Region in Alpharetta.

The AJC talked with Flood about his life and career.

Describe how you rose to the top and when you took over

“I believe God deposits specific talents in all of our lives. Growing up, I discovered my talent was to lead and influence other young men who I played sports with in my youth and through college. When I entered the workplace, it felt very natural to create a game plan and a playbook for myself and to share it with others. Within three to four years, this led me to take responsibility for the organization that I started with out of college (Homebanc), and to do what I always did growing up — influencing and coaching others. I invested 22 years at Homebanc — 18 years as CEO. After 22 years, I left Homebanc and ultimately started a new organization that I was responsible for from day one: Supreme Lending Southeast.”

What do you believe is unique about your management style?

“I genuinely and sincerely love the people I am responsible for, and I care more about profiting their lives than financial profit.”

What is your most vital attribute as a leader?

"My role is to cast a vision and enroll associates in that vision. The truth is everyone wants to be a part of a meaningful vision and wants to understand their role in contributing to the success of that vision."

How do you stay on top of your game and ahead of your competitors?

“I don’t focus on staying ahead of our competitors. I exclusively focus on investing in the lives of all of those I am responsible for to encourage them and challenge them to become their personal and professional best.”

“What would you be doing if you weren’t doing this?

Coaching sports or pastoring a church.”

What’s your favorite thing to do outside work?

“Invest quality time with my wife, Lisa, and my family.”

If you have hobbies, can you name a couple?

“My No. 1 hobby is studying all things Alabama football.”

What is your favorite book, song, and movie?

Book: the Bible; song: “Sweet Home Alabama”; movie: “Braveheart”

Can you share a little about your family?

“I have been married to Lisa for 39 years. I have two boys — TJ (35) and Kenzie (33) — and we all work together at Supreme Lending Southeast.”