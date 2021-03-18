Supreme Lending ‘feels like home’ to employees

Workers also like the kinship at the residential mortgage company.

“We have a family atmosphere; everyone wants to help,” wrote one worker, using two exclamation marks at the end for emphasis.

“I work with amazing people that are like family to me,” said another employee, who went on to share that serving others is valued Supreme Lending.

“We do things in the industry that other companies simply fail to do.”

Employees also noted that Supreme Lending management gives them the freedom to do their jobs and the tools to reach their full career potential.

“I don’t feel pressured by goals performance,” wrote one employee.

“I truly feel like my leaders want me to reach my full potential in all facets of my life,” said another. “I know I am cared for personally and professionally.”

Another worker said management “gives me the freedom to work how I please” and gives accolades for excellent work. The “entire culture is very welcoming, and it feels like home,” the worker wrote.

Supreme Lending employees also said they enjoy helping people attain homeownership.

“I get to help guide people through what can be a very difficult and stressful time of their lives,” said one employee.

“I feel I make a huge difference in the lives of others,” said another.

“I feel like the work I do is important and not only that I am appreciated by our clients, but also by my co-workers, which are the two most important parts of creating a great work environment,” said one worker.

Finally, Supreme Lending employees said they have felt supported by management throughout the pandemic.

“I’m trusted to handle my work and use my expertise as I see fit, even though I’m relatively new and we are in an odd work-from-home situation with Covid. The people are very friendly, happy, have strong work ethics, and are easy to work with.”