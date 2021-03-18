X

SPECIAL AWARDS: Small Top Workplaces

ajc.com

Credit: CINDY HARTER SIMS

AJC Top Workplaces | 33 minutes ago
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC

Special award recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employee responses to specific survey statements. Employees rate these statements from strongly disagree to strongly agree.

**************

Leadership: John Belden, Davidson Hotels & Resorts Corporate Office

Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

Comments: “John is real and I know he isn’t just telling employees what they want to hear. I trust him!”

**************

New Ideas: Coregistics

Criteria: New ideas are encouraged at this company.

Comments: “We are constantly being asked for ideas and opinions when facing a new opportunity or challenge.”

**************

Doers: Cornerstone Christian Academy

Criteria: At this company, we do things efficiently and well.

Comments: “Cornerstone balances Christ-centered, high quality academics in a very caring, nurturing environment. We treat students as individuals and strive for each of them to reach their full potential not only as students but as unique creations of God.”

**************

Meaningfulness: Multi-Agency Alliance for Children

Criteria: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.

Comments: “I am able to directly make a positive impact for the youth I work with.”

**************

Appreciation: Farmers and Fishermen Purveyors

Criteria: I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.

Comments: “The team culture at F&F means that everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

**************

Work/Life Flexibility: SaaSOptics

Criteria: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.

Comments: “The ability to work from home provides me with the work/life balance that I need.”

