SPECIAL AWARDS: Small Top Workplaces

New Ideas: Coregistics

Criteria: New ideas are encouraged at this company.

Comments: “We are constantly being asked for ideas and opinions when facing a new opportunity or challenge.”

Doers: Cornerstone Christian Academy

Criteria: At this company, we do things efficiently and well.

Comments: “Cornerstone balances Christ-centered, high quality academics in a very caring, nurturing environment. We treat students as individuals and strive for each of them to reach their full potential not only as students but as unique creations of God.”

Meaningfulness: Multi-Agency Alliance for Children

Criteria: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.

Comments: “I am able to directly make a positive impact for the youth I work with.”

Appreciation: Farmers and Fishermen Purveyors

Criteria: I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.

Comments: “The team culture at F&F means that everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

Work/Life Flexibility: SaaSOptics

Criteria: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.

Comments: “The ability to work from home provides me with the work/life balance that I need.”